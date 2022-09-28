Kylie Jenner Rocks Barely-There Crochet Mini Dress At Balmain’s PFW Show: Photo

Kylie Jenner looked straight off the runway at Paris Fashion Week! The reality icon, 25, stepped out in an ultra-sexy, barely there crochet mini as she attended Balmain’s show in the French capital on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Her cleavage was on full display in the plunging white dress which included included a double braided spaghetti strap, rosette pattern details and a totally sheer skirt. She channeled the ’90s by keeping her hair center parted and back, adding her signature dark nude lip with a matte finish.

Kylie was joined by her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, also 25. The influencer twinned in a taupe colored crochet dress, echoing Ky’s center parted hair style and nude makeup. The two are often known to dress alike for nights out and special occasions, a concept they played on for their popular Stassie X Kylie makeup collaboration under Kylie Cosmetics.

The look was Kylie’s second neutral one of the day, as she also wore a long white gown for contemporary label ACNE’s show earlier in the day. The Calabasas native looked like a total goddess as she posed in the form fitting number with long sleeves and a flowing skirt while sitting in the front row. She paired the high neck dress with a unique pair of spiky earrings with white and crystal details.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan have had a busy last few days in Europe, with Ky’s older sister Kim Kardashian starring in her own Dolce & Gabbana collaboration dubbed ‘Ciao, Kim.’ The SKKN by Kim founder closed the Saturday show at Milan Fashion Week, which consisted entirely of archive ’90s and 2000s pieces personally selected by Kim which are being released.

As for Kylie, the beauty mogul has a long standing history with Balmain — having worn their unique sequined designs on a regular basis over the years (much like her sisters). In Sept. 2019, she marked one of her first-ever collaborations with the company — debuting a unique cosmetics collection inspired by Balmain’s Fall collection that year. The colorful makeup was used on models in the show under the direction of designer Oliver Rousteing, who remains a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Unfortunately for Kylie, she fell ill when she was scheduled to make an appearance at the show that year — prompting mom Kris Jenner to step in as she recovered in hospital. “Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier. Unfortunately, I’m really sick and unable to travel,” Kylie said at the time. “I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit,” she added in 2019. Kylie more than made up for her missed appearance with her sexy 2022 dress, which can be seen above.