Cara Delevingne Stuns In Plunging Blazer Dress For 1st Appearance At Fashion Week This Season

Cara Delevingne has been noticeably missing from this year’s fashion month but the 30-year-old officially made her return at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27. The model attended a party for her Cara Loves Karl collection when she wore a low-cut blazer dress with nothing underneath, revealing ample cleavage.

For the event, Cara wore a baggy black blazer dress with a crisscross neckline and no bra underneath, putting her bare chest on full display. She styled the mini dress with a thick belt around her waist, cinching it in, while a pair of thigh-high black suede boots completed her look. As for her glam, Cara had her brown hair down and parted in the middle in loose beach waves while a smokey eye, thick cat-eye liner, and a bright red lip complimented her gorgeous face.

Earlier that night she posted photos of herself rocking another low-cut black blazer, but this time, she styled the jacket with matching high-waisted straight-leg black trousers and a pair of pointed-toe black pumps.

While Cara has skipped out on fashion week this year, she has still been serving us looks and she just starred in a G-Star RAW campaign when she rocked a sleeveless, light-wash cropped denim vest. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted baggy jeans that were cuffed at the hems and topped her look off with black strappy heels.

Aside from her campaign, Cara has made a few public appearances this summer including being the special guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Cara looked fabulous as the special guest when she wore an olive green 3.1 Phillip Lim Resort 2023 set featuring a baggy collared jacket and matching wide-leg pants. The entire outfit was bedazzled with hanging crystals and she topped her look off with a gray top, white Puma sneakers, black socks, and gorgeous glam. Her hair was slicked back into a tight, high ponytail while dark eyeshadow and a bright orange lip tied her look together.