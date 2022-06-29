Cara Delevingne Says It Was ‘Fun’ Kissing Selena Gomez: ‘Would Anyone’ Not Like To?

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez share a kiss during the second episode of season two of Only Murders in the Buildings. “It was just fun,” Cara told E! News, of the kiss. “Would anyone in the world not want to kiss Selena?” She described filming the kiss as “hysterical” because of how close she and Selena are. “It’s just one of those things, especially when you know someone so well, it’s the comfortability and you kind of just have fun with it.”

While Selena has been a main character on the Hulu show since season one, Cara joined as her new love interest for season two. The opportunity allowed the ladies to spend more time together, both on AND off camera. “We never get to see each other as much [in real life] because we’re so busy,” Cara explained. “So to be able to spend hat much time with her and also to be able to work with her…she’s just such an incredible person to work with, whether I know her or not. She is brilliant. One of my favorite actors I’ve ever worked with.”

Meanwhile, Selena sang Cara’s praises, as well. She insisted that Cara got the role all on her own and said that she “couldn’t have been luckier” to work with one of her closest friends. “She is fantastic and I love our characters and our relationship,” Selena gushed. “I got very proud as a friend to see her just do an incredible job.”

Season one of Only Murders in the Building premiered in Aug. 2021 and earned major critical acclaim. In fact, the show was nominated at the Golden Globe Awards and SAG Awards, and is receiving buzz ahead of the 2022 Emmys. Steve Martin and Martin Short also star in the series, which premiered its second season on June 28 on Hulu. New episodes air every Tuesday.