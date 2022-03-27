Selena Gomez Glares At Cara Delevingne In First Look At ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 2

Selena Gomez is very suspicious of Cara Delevingne in the first teaser for the highly-anticipated ‘Only Murders In The Building’ season 2.

The comedy sensation is back! Only Murders In The Building is returning for season 2 on June 28, and the first teaser debuted during the Oscars telecast on March 27. The stakes are even higher for Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) in the second season.

“We’ve been warned not to speak out,” Oliver says in the season 2 teaser. Mabel adds, “But we here at Only Murders In The Building, we will not be going quietly.”

At one point in the teaser, Mabel can be seen glaring at Cara Delevingne’s character. Cara joins the cast of season 2 as Alice, an art world insider who becomes involved in the latest mystery.

The second season will feature amazing guest stars like Amy Schumer and more. Amy and Nathan Lane pop up in the first trailer. The teaser ends with Charles asking, “Hey, who’s cooler than me?” Mabel quickly retorts, “Everyone.”

The official synopsis for season 2 reads: “Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.”

The Hulu comedy series became an instant hit when it debuted in 2022. The show was one of the most critically-acclaimed shows of the year. Only Murders In The Building scored numerous nominations throughout awards season, including several for Martin and Steve.

Showrunner John Hoffman revealed to Entertainment Weekly that season 2 will go in a “bigger direction because with all of them on the hot seat, having stepped in it in such a way, it really goes back and forth between being talked about in New York, and being celebrated or talked about the wrong way.”