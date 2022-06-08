Cara Delevingne Passionately Kisses Singer Minke In Italy: See Steamy Poolside Photos

Cara Delevingne, 29, and Minke, 31, aren’t holding back when it comes to PDA! The model and singer were photographed passionately kissing while outside in Portofino, Italy this week. The lovebirds have been vacationing in the gorgeous location, which is also where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently held their wedding, and looked content during their latest romantic outing.

Cara wore a black short-sleeved button-down Bob Marley top and blue striped shorts during the lovefest while Minke wore what appeared to be a white button-down long-sleeved top and matching skirt. Both of them had their hair down and Cara accessorized with sunglasses. They also managed to be holding things during the kiss, including a bottle of water for Cara and a book and black jacket for Minke.

Cara’s romantic moment with Minke comes four months after she was spotted kissing Sienna Miller at Temple Bar in New York City. A source called the ladies “fluid friends” and said their kiss happened on “a fun night out” with others. “Sienna made out with this tall guy, and then she made out with Cara,” the source told Page Six at the time. “It was like a fun night out.”

Cara’s latest PDA-filled outing seem to prove how far she’s come in terms of being comfortable with her sexuality. The talented star came out as pansexual in 2020 and admitted she was initially “disgusted” by same-sex relationships and even “suicidal” before coming to terms with her sexuality. “I grew up in an old-fashioned household. I didn’t know anyone who was gay,” Delevingne, she told Goop in March 2021. “I didn’t know that was a thing and actually, I think growing up … I wasn’t knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic.”

Cara is taking her comfort with her sexuality and bringing it to her acting life. The actress is set to play Selena Gomez’s lover in the second season of Only Murders in the Building. “It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable,” showrunner John Hoffman said of the beauties, who have been friends for years. “It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, ‘Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world’.”