Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks Sweats While Watching ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ With Friends

Kylie Jenner went makeup-free and dressed in cozy sweats to watch Season 4 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ with her ‘club’: Fai Khadra, Stassie Karanikolaou, Tiffany Sorya and Victoria Villarroel.

Instead of a red cloak, Kylie Jenner dressed in white sweats and fuzzy Gucci slides to watch The Handmaid’s Tale. The first three episodes of Season 4 arrived on Hulu earlier than expected on April 27, so Kylie of course had to call on her “Handmaid’s Tale Club” to gather for this long-awaited moment in her Calabasas mansion the very next day. Since Kylie and her club members — Fai Khadra, Stassie Karanikolaou, Tiffany Sorya and Victoria Villarroel — were just watching the new episodes inside her home theater, the makeup mogul went makeup-free for the hangout.

“Okay so everyone knows I’m a true Handmaid’s Tale fan,” Kylie said in a video on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, where she revealed her makeup-free face. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star continued, “Season 4 just premiered and I’m waiting for my Handmaid’s Tale club to get here so we can all watch it together, but it’s been a long time coming. So I’m really excited.” Another video on Kylie’s Instagram Story showed her friends had finally arrived, leading her to exclaim, “My friends are here, praise be!”

Like Kylie said, the arrival of Season 4 has been “a long time coming” — nearly two years, in fact, thanks to a long hiatus that the show was forced to take due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Season 3 finale was released in Aug. 2019, leaving fans starved for months for more episodes of the dystopian television series based on Margaret Atwood‘s novel.

Kylie is such a fan of the show, she even threw her BFF Stassie a The Handmaid’s Tale-themed 21st birthday bash in June of 2019. Kylie and her gal pals all dressed in the show’s symbolic red cloak, which elicited some backlash due to the oppressive meaning behind the garbs worn by the women in the show. Even Bradley Whitford, who plays Commander Joseph Lawrence on the show, thought the party dress code was “a little tacky.” Regardless, that hasn’t stopped Kylie from being a die-hard fan of The Handmaid’s Tale, as you can see!