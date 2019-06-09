Watch
Kylie Jenner & Sofia Richie Dress Up Like ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Characters For Friend’s Birthday Bash

Kylie Jenner is such a generous BFF! The reality television star planned a huge birthday party for her friend.

Where do we sign up to be Kylie Jenner’s best friend? The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 21, threw a party for Anastasia Karanikolaou’s 21st birthday on June 8, and it was The Handmaid’s Tale themed! Kylie and Sofia Richie, 20, dressed up for the occasion in the show’s signature red dresses and white bonnets for the themed event. The friends took selfies and videos during the birthday party, speaking in quotes from the show.

The party’s outside was decorated with red curtains and women standing outside of the entrance saying “praise be.” Kylie appeared when friends entered the party, saying, “Praise be ladies. Welcome, welcome! We’re gonna watch the first episode!”

The Handmaid’s Tale is a dystopian story based on the book by Margaret Atwood that came out in 1985. The show’s main theme is about enslaving women and forcing them into pregnancy. Kylie posted a video on her own story as well and captioned it, “You know The Handmaid’s Tale is my favorite show ever… so for Stassi’s birthday … welcome to Gilead,” Kylie said, referencing where the show takes place.

Sofia entered the party in the handmaid costume with friend Ariel Tejada, 24, (who Kylie planned a party for as well). Ariel recorded Sofia walking into the event, and she turned around and said, “Under his eye,” which is a quote from the show.

It’s so nice to see Kylie and Sofia hanging out, especially since Sofia has been dating Kylie’s 40-year-old sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, for two years. The women looked great at the party and we hope everyone had a blast!