Kylie Jenner Goes Topless While Covered In Lip Glosses For Sexy ‘CR Fashion Book’ Cover

Kylie Jenner looked sexier than ever when she went topless while covered up in a necklace with dangling lip glosses from her brand covering up her chest on the cover of 'CR Fashion Book.'

September 15, 2022 2:18PM EDT
kylie jenner
Image Credit: Alana O’herlihy

Kylie Jenner just landed the cover of CR Fashion Book and it may just be her sexiest look to date. The 25-year-old went completely topless while wearing a massive necklace that had loads of Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses dangling off of it. The necklace barely covered up her chest as she showed off some sideboob and she paired the necklace with a leather skirt.

kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner went topless on the cover of ‘CR Fashion Book’ while covered up with a necklace dangling with Kylie Cosmetics lipglosses. (Alana O’herlihy)

On the cover, Kylie’s jet-black hair was thrown up into a messy bun with a few curls left out to frame her face. A sultry smokey eye and a matte orange lip with dark lip liner completed her glam. The necklace, created by Laurel Dewitt, that covered up her chest was on a crystal chain and it looked to have all of her original Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses hanging off of it. She accessorized her look with a black leather DSQUARED2 skirt, a Messika ear clip, and Givenchy ear cuffs.

kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner showed off more skin in a sheer nude Fendi dress with a sheer lace bra & thong underneath. (Alana O’herlihy)

In another sexy photo from the shoot, Kylie was pictured lying on the floor while wearing a sheer nude Fendi mini dress that showed off her bare behind. Under the dress, she wore a white sheer lace bra and matching thong, both from La Perla, while nude heels and Mondo Mondo earrings completed her look.

kylie jenner
In one photo taken from behind, Kylie went nearly naked under a sheer black Miu Miu dress with an open back that showed off butterfly tattoos. (Alana O’herlihy)
kylie jenner
Kylie looked stunning in a full Marc Jacobs look that was covered in tabloid photos & articles about herself. (Alana O’herlihy)

In another sexy photo from the shoot, Kyle had her dark hair down in a super short and sleek bob while wearing a plunging black corset Alaïa top that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with a matching, high-waisted skintight maxi skirt and black shoes both from the same designer.

As if Kylie’s photoshoot couldn’t get any sexier, she posed from behind, nearly naked, while wearing a sheer black lace Miu Miu dress with an open back. Her back was adorned with butterfly tattoos and she accessorized with underwear from Agent Provocateur and Shibue No-Line, as well as Messika rings. To read the full cover shoot and see all of the photos, the “FRONT ROW,” Issue 21 hits newsstands next week.

