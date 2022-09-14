Kylie Jenner Keeps It Real As She Points Out Breast Milk On Her Shirt: ‘Looks Like I’m Lactating’

In Kylie Jenner’s latest TikTok video, she noticed apparent breast milk seeping through her shirt as she filmed a brand new segment called Kylie in the Kar. Kylie opened the video by explaining that people always think there’s no way she actually drives herself anywhere, so she said she was starting the new series to prove them wrong. As she dipped her camera bit lower than her neckline, there was a wet spot on her shirt. “Oop, looks like I’m lactating,” Kylie said to the camera, keeping it real about what it’s like being the mom of a seven-month-old.

@kyliejenner Kylie in the Kar !!!! this red is wayyyy too bomb. can’t wait for it to launch tomorrow 9am pst @kyliecosmetics ♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner

After showing off one of the matte lip crayons from her latest Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Kris Jenner, Kylie revealed that she was headed to get a 3D scan of her body done as part of a Halloween surprise. She also noted that she was going to change her shirt before heading out, once again pointing to the spot on her left breast.

Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed their second child in early February 2022, just one day after their daughter, Stormi Webster, turned four. So far, they have kept their baby boy completely out of the public eye. Not only do they have yet to share a full face photo of him, but they also haven’t even publicly revealed his name yet! Although Kylie and Travis initially named their son Wolf Webster, they wound up changing the name in March.

In an interview earlier this month, Kylie revealed that the baby’s name is still legally Wolf on documents like his passport. However, nobody actually calls the little one “Wolf,” and she confirmed that it will not be his real name. Kylie explained that she and Travis have “zoned in on” one particular name for the baby, but are still waiting to announce it because it’s not 100 percent set in stone. “Travis likes to sometimes…one day, he’ll be like, ‘Ooh, this name’s kind of cool,'” Kylie shared. “And change it again. So we’re just not officially probably gonna change it [yet]…”