Kylie Jenner Slays Tight Red Corset Mini Dress On ‘The Late Late Show’ With Mom Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner always looks stunning no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did when she was the special guest on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The 25-year-old was one of the special guests as well as her mom, Kris Jenner, when she looked stunning in a red corset mini dress.

For the show, Kylie rocked a long-sleeve Versace Fall 2022 Wool Gabardine Corset Mini Dress that had a high neckline and underwire cups under her chest. The bodice of the mini was a corset while the hemline was super short, revealing her toned legs.

Kylie accessorized with a pair of sky-high red Versace La Medusa Platform in Mary Jane Patent and topped her look off with gorgeous Versace jewelry including massive pearl drop earrings. As for her glam, she had her black hair thrown up into a high messy bun with side bangs framing her face.

Kylie wasn’t the only one who looked stunning, as her mom, Kris, looked just as fabulous in a black and white checkered suit. if there’s one thing Kris loves it’s without a doubt a power suit and she slayed her two-piece. She threw on a white lace-tiered ruffle pussy-bow blouse with a black bow around her neck. On top of her shirt, she rocked a fitted blazer and styled the jacket with the matching flare-leg trousers.

Kylie has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this red mini dress, she recently wore a similar dress in white to her Kylie Cosmetics launch party. She donned a plunging, long-sleeve Kwame Adusei White Coated Adusei Denim Dress that revealed ample cleavage and a corset bodice that showed off her tiny waist.

She accessorized her look with a pair of white, pointed-toe Balenciaga Square Knife Pumps, overszied white Coperni Bold 61Mm Wraparound Sunglasses, a sparkly Judith Leiber Pinkie Lipstick Embellished Clutch, and Shay Diamond jewelry.