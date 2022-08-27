Kylie Jenner Glows On Dinner Date With Sister Kendall & Pal Fai After Cosmetics Party: Photos

Kylie Jenner, 25, spent some quality time with her sister Kendall Jenner, 26, on Aug. 26 and they both looked great! The makeup mogul and model were joined by friend Fai Khadra as they enjoyed dinner at Wally’s restaurant in Brentwood, CA. They wore stylish black outfits, including a long-sleeved fitted long black dress and heels for Kylie, and a sleeveless black top and matching pants for Kendall.

At one point, Kylie, who also had her hair up in a ponytail, was seen driving in a car outside the restaurant before she added sunglasses to her look. Kendall had her hair down and both girls appeared to wear makeup that went perfectly with their fashion choices. They were photographed arriving and leaving the location and didn’t pay much attention to the cameras.

The sisters’ latest outing comes after Kylie made headlines for attending the launch party for her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, and Ulta Beauty. She wore a white long-sleeve, unbuttoned top with a skirt and a matching corset underneath. She also wore white heels and thick white framed sunglasses as her hair was wrapped up in a high hairstyle.

Kylie was joined by her daughter Stormi, 4, who looked adorable in her own stylish outfit. It included a sleeveless metallic silver dress and white sneakers. She also carried a matching purse and topped the look off with sunglasses as she held her mom’s hand while walking outside. The doting mom stepped away from the tot for a bit, once she was inside the party, to pose for gorgeous promo photos.

In addition to Stormi, Kylie had other family members, like sister Kim Kardashian, show up to the launch party to support her. The SKIMS creator also looked incredible in her own outfit of choice, which included a black bodysuit that dipped low in the back, revealing a lot of skin, and black thigh-high boots. She also had her hair pulled back and rocked sunglasses and thick oval-shaped silver earrings.