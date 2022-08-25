Kylie Jenner Wears Plunging White Dress & Holds Stormi’s Hand At Kylie Cosmetics Party

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster enjoyed a mommy-daughter night out, as they headed to the Kylie Cosmetics party, announcing the new Ulta Beauty brand, on Wednesday, August 24. It was an extra sweet moment as Kylie, 25, held her daughter’s hand while on their way to the party. Stormi, 4, looked adorable as she showed off that she has the same great fashion as her mom.

Kylie rocked an all-white outfit for the occasion. She sported a long-sleeve, unbuttoned top with a skirt, underneath a matching corset. She also matched her dress with white high heels and a large pair of sunglasses as she headed to the celebration.

As Stormi walked alongside her mom, she wore a silver, off-shoulder dress, and white sneakers. She carried a cute, tiny matching purse, and wore a pair of white sneakers. Like her mama, she sported a pair of thin, black sunglasses.

Kylie and Stormi have spent a lot of time bonding with each other lately. Similar to the Kylie Cosmetics party, the reality star and her daughter held hands as they arrived at her sister Kendall’s 818 Tequila party a week prior to her brand’s launch event.

The mom and daughter duo have also made cute videos together in recent months. Kylie filmed a selfie of her and Stormi in a car lip-syncing along to Stormi’s dad Travis Scott’s hit tune “Mamacita” in mid-August. It was an extra sweet moment, and Kylie captioned the moment by calling her daughter her “best friendddd.” During a trip to the UK, Kylie also shared a vlog-style TikTok of a shopping trip that she and Stormi took to Harrod’s in London. After they looked at some Kylie Cosmetics, she also showed off some of the sections that her daughter got to go shopping in at the iconic shopping center, and she jokingly called her a “spoiled girl.”