Kylie Jenner Rocks Plunging Gray Dress While Going Solo Without Travis Scott At Kendall’s 818 Party

Kylie Jenner is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did at her sister Kendall’s 818 Tequila party at Little Beach House Malibu on August 18. The 25-year-old looked sexier than ever when she rocked a plunging V-neck gray maxi dress that revealed ample cleavage.

The long-sleeve gray tie-dye dress had a V-neckline that ended all the way at her belly button. Around her neck was a thin scarf while the rest of the dress flowed out into a long skirt. As if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, there was a high slit on the side of the skirt. She had her long black hair down and parted in the middle in loose beach waves.

Kylie attended the party without Travis Scott but was joined by her sister Kendall who was the woman of the hour. Kendall looked incredible when she wore a skintight white Rick Owens Drkshdw Athena One-Shoulder Dress that showed off her toned figure and had a plummeting hip-high slit on the side of the skirt. She accessorized with a pair of black The Row Bare Sandals and The Row Half Moon Bag.

Kylie has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other day she was out in Beverly Hills when she rocked a tight denim Y/Project Spring 2023 Dress. The long-sleeve midi dress featured light-wash faded denim while the bodice had a low-cut V-neckline that she chose to keep unzipped.

Kylie accessorized her outfit with a matching Y/Project Spring 2023 Bag, Y/Project Spring 2023 Earrings, and a pair of Gucci by Tom Ford over the Knee Skin Tight Lizard Boots.