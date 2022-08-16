Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Enjoy Date Night After He Fills Her Home With Flowers On 25th Birthday

Kylie Jenner continued to enjoy 25 on Monday, joining Travis Scott for dinner at Lucky’s in Malibu. Days after the youngest member of the KarJenner family celebrated her birthday, Kylie wrapped her curves up in a gray dress featuring intricate ruched detailing for a dinner date with Travis, 31. As they walked into the restaurant, Kylie held Travis’s hand. Kylie paired her dress with a set of white sneakers and a small black bag, a perfect look for a Monday evening.

Travis kept things casual. He wore a pair of distressed charcoal-gray pants, matching his distressed leather jacket. La Flame opted for a pair of Jordans and a cap, along with a white t-shirt featuring a vivid print. The laid-back look suited Travis as he led Kylie in for a romantic dinner date.

Travis was a little more extravagant with what he did for Kylie compared to what he wore on Monday. For Kylie’s birthday, he filled her home with a gigantic rose flower display. In a video that Kylie shared on Aug. 13, her house was completely overflowing with one flower bouquet after another. Kylie’s $36.5 Holmby Hills mansion was turned into her own Garden of Eden, something she clearly appreciated. The makeup mogul captioned the post with two smiley teared-eye emojis and a butterfly – known as one of the Houston rapper’s symbols.

A day before Kylie shared this floral explosion, she posted a photo of herself and Travis on her actual birthday (Aug. 10). “Blessed,” Kylie captioned a series of photos she shared on social media. One of the pics showed her leaning in for a kiss from Travis. Other images – taken from her epic birthday yacht trip — included her posing with her sister, Kendall Jenner, in front of a giant cake, a photo with family and friends (including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner), and standing next to a pole while fireworks went off.

Travis and Kylie became parents for the second time in February 2022, welcoming a son four years after she gave birth to their first child, Stormi Webster. In July, Kylie left fans thinking she had a third baby on the way when she left a series of “pregnant woman” emojis on one of Travis’s Instagram posts.