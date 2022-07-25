Kylie Jenner Responds With Pregnant Emojis On Travis Scott’s Latest Photo & Fans Are Confused

Kylie Jenner thought her beau Travis Scott looked sexy in his latest Instagram post with a suggestive comment on Sunday, July 24. The reality star complimented her longtime boyfriend (and father of her two kids) with a series of pregnant woman emojis, plus a tongue sticking out emoji. Naturally, some fans read very deeply into the new comment and were wondering what Kylie meant by it.

Fans immediately started responding to her comment by asking if Kylie, 25, was expecting a third child with Travis, 31, about five months after the pair welcomed their second child: a baby boy. “3rd baby,” one fan wrote. Another fan wrote and simply asked, “pregnant again?” While fans had a lot of feelings about Kylie’s comment, it seems like they’d simply misinterpreted what she meant. Apparently, commenting with the pregnant woman emoji is simply a way that members of Gen Z tell each other that they think they’re attractive, according to Indy 100.

Travis did look effortlessly cool in the photo. He rocked a black heavy metal t-shirt and gray-worn jeans as he seemed to examine his shirt while standing on the sidewalk with his back against a wall. “Got there in a New York minute,” he wrote in the caption.

View Related Gallery Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Relationship Timeline: From 1st Dating To 2 Babies Together Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott out and about, Miami, USA - 07 May 2017 Kylie Jenner goes back to being a blonde (like she was with X-Boyfriend Tyga) seen here are the first pictures of a very "BLONDE" Kylie Jenner and her new boyfriend Jacques Webster, Jr. better know as hip-hop singer Travis Scott. The lovebirds arrived by yacht and dined in a private back room of the exclusive restaurant the River Yacht Club where Kylie and Travis looked very happy and were spotted kissing and being very romantic while bodyguards kept out unwanted people.

Kylie and Travis already have two kids together. They welcomed their first daughter Stormi Webster, 4, in February 2018. They had their second child a son, 5 months, in February. She gave a quick look at her son’s feet while promoting her latest Kylie Baby products. She did gush over both of her kids in an Instagram post on her Story back in May. “I made these little feet,” she wrote.

The pair are clearly loving parents with their two little ones. Other than gushing over her son and daughter, Kylie has also opened up about what she’s been feeling postpartum. Back in June, she spoke about it in an Instagram Story of her working out. “4 months postpartum. I have been dealing with tons of back and knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts but I am on a mission to get strong again,” she wrote.