Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Lean In For A Kiss During ‘Blessed’ Birthday Party: Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott flaunted their love as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated her 25th birthday on August 10. The makeup mogul and the rapper cuddled and seductively leaned in for a kiss as they partied among family and friends while ringing in the milestone occasion.

“Blessed,” the brunette beauty captioned a series of photos shared to social media on Aug. 12. Kylie looked stunning as ever in a silver sequin gown that was sheer throughout and showed off her phenomenal physique. Her dark locks were swept up in soft curls and she opted for glam makeup which highlighted her natural beauty. She completed her look with chic silver earrings and dark purple lipstick.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper opted for his signature braids and dressed casually for the special event. He wore a plain white t-shirt as he sensually leaned in for a kiss from the billionaire. The couple looked closer than ever as they soaked in the memorable moment with each other.

Meanwhile, as we previously reported, Kylie and Travis have much to celebrate as they mark the special occasion. The couple welcomed their second child together in February, a boy. The pair are already parents to their adorable daughter Stormi Webster, 4. They announced the big news in an Instagram post on Feb. 6, sharing the first photo: a black-and-white close-up of big sister Stormi holding the newborn baby’s hand. “2/2/22,” she captioned the image, with a blue heart; her first hint to fans that the baby was a boy before she officially broke the news just a few days later for fans.