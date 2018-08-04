Did Travis Scott Betray Kanye West By Agreeing With Drake’s ‘Checks Over Stripes’ IG Message?

Is he taking sides? Travis Scott positively commented on an Instagram post that featured a Drake line from his song ‘Sicko Mode’ and many are wondering if it was a diss to Kanye West. See the message here!

Travis Scott, 27, didn’t hesitate to leave a comment on an Instagram post by Bleacher Report that featured a pic of Drake, 31, and some lyrics from their song “Sicko Mode” off Travis new album, Astroworld, and it was quite a good one! “Checks over stripes, that’s what I like,” the post read, referring to Drake choosing the brand Nike over Adidas. “That’s what I like,” Travis’ comment read, seemingly agreeing with Drake’s sentiments. In addition to the two athletic brands, the meaning of the lyrics could also go back to Drake’s ongoing feud with fellow rapper Pusha T, 41. The line could also refer to the fact that Drake would rather earn his money than get credit because of the feud. So what does this all mean and is Travis really dissing his mentor Kanye West, 41, by agreeing with Drake? Not exactly.

The fact is that Drake’s lyric about choosing a check over stripes surely confirms that he cancelled his plans with Adidas, the company he was working on releasing a sneaker line with, and it’s all because of Pusha outing him and his secret son in the track “The Story of Adidon”. In the track, Pusha explains that Drake had plans to announce his unknown son, Adonis, when his new Adidas collection, which was to be called Adidon, came out, but shortly after the track was released, Drake seemed to totally change his plans and even wore a Nike tracksuit to prove it. In complete contrast, Kanye, who was the producer and financial backer of Pusha’s album Daytona, did the exact opposite when he left Nike due to the company’s “unwillingness to change” and went over to Adidas for his Yeezy line. So, in addition to the calling each other out on rap tunes, there’s clearly some disagreements here.

Although the three-way feud between Drake, Pusha and Kanye has gotten pretty harsh in the past few months, Travis agreeing with Drake’s line doesn’t necessarily mean he’s betraying Kanye. The rapper obviously has his own thoughts and beliefs and perhaps he prefers Nike over Adidas? Or he simply believes in the fact that Drake should earn his way instead of making headlines or money off a feud. Either way, things between Travis and Drake seem to be just fine but that doesn’t necessarily reflect his relationships with others, including Drake’s enemies! Besides, Travis is getting rave reviews over his new album release so we’re pretty sure he’s too busy taking in the love rather than getting in the middle of someone else’s feud!

No one tell Kanye. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Aug 3, 2018 at 11:23am PDT

We’ll definitely keep an eye out with any new developments with Travis’ social media activity.