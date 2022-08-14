Travis Scott Surprises Kylie Jenner With Massive Romantic Flower Display For 25th Birthday: Watch

Travis Scott said “Happy Birthday” to girlfriend Kylie Jenner with the most romantic gesture ever! The rapper, 31, marked the makeup mogul’s 25th birthday with a gigantic rose flower display per a video shared on Saturday, Aug. 13 via Instagram. Austin Farwell‘s “Magic Moments” played as Kylie filmed the gorgeous bouquets, wreaths and potted florals set up in various rooms and her hallways. She captioned the post with two smiley teary eyed emojis and a butterfly — known to be one of Travis’ symbols — as she tagged the Houston native.

Travis Scott filled Kylie Jenner’s house with flowers for her birthday 🥺 pic.twitter.com/kfb9M1Aymi — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) August 13, 2022

Her family, friends and followers alike were blown away by the stunning birthday gift, including sister Khloe Kardashian, 38. “Oh my! Well excuse my rinky dinky flowers that I sent,” the Good American founder joked. “So beautiful,” Kim Kardashian, 41, wrote shortly after Khloe’s post. Jason Derulo‘s ex-girlfriend Jenna Frumes also got in on the action, adding, “Sheesh now that’s how a queen should be treated.” She can say that again!

Kylie Jenner marked her quarter-of-a-century birthday in style with an epic yacht trip along with her sisters and mom Kris Jenner, 66. On the boat, Kris surprised Kylie with a very unique gift: a rare rust colored Birkin bag that reportedly re-sells for $100K. “Gorgeous! I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Kylie said in the TikTok video, as someone asked her “how many” of that shade were ever made. It must have been on Kylie’s wish list for a long time, as she knew right away that the French luxury company only made three of them total.

Of course, the billionaire makeup mogul is known to be an avid handbag and Hermes Birkin collector — owning several rare ones, including the Himalaya and the So Black edition Birkins, to name a few. Her handbag collection is estimated to be worth over $1 million, and includes collectors pieces from labels like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior and her recent obsession, Bottega Veneta.