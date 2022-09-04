Kylie Jenner Rocks Yellow Bikini Top From Khloe’s Good American Line 7 Months After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner, 25, had a stylish weekend when she decided to rock some pieces from her sister Khloe Kardashian‘s Good American line! The makeup mogul looked incredible in a yellow bikini top, black shorts, and black slip-on sandals, in new videos she shared to her Instagram story. She also rocked sunglasses and had her long dark hair down as she flaunted flattering makeup.

The beauty was walking in one of the clips, as she held her phone up to film. She also stood in front of a mirror, in another before pressing a button on the side. “all @goodamerican,” she captioned one of the clips. Her fans quickly took to their own fan social media pages to repost the videos once they were up and they received a lot of compliments.

Kylie’s latest posts come just seven months after she gave birth to her second child in Feb. She has been working out consistently, according to videos and pics she regularly shares, and it sure has paid off. Her fit physique is definitely in full force and she’s not afraid to show it off!

Before Kylie wowed with her Good American look, she made headlines for her memorable look at her Kylie Cosmetics party for Ulta Beauty last week. She wore a tight white button-down shirt-style mini dress with puffy sleeves. She also wore pointy white heels and added white-framed sunglasses that went perfect with the overall look.

Her daughter Stormi, 4, also joined her and looked adorable. The tot wore a silver dress that had one strap and white sneakers. Like her mom, she also rocked sunglasses and had braids in her hair as she carried a matching purse. They both held hands while outside of the event and showed off their bond.

Last week also had Kylie turning heads when she stepped out for dinner with her sister Kendall Jenner and pal Fai Khadra. She wore a form-fitting black long-sleeved dress and black heeled boots as her hair was up in a ponytail. She also added sunglasses and carried a matching purse over one shoulder.