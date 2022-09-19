Kylie Jenner Rocks Nothing But A Nude Bra & Jeans In Sexy New Mirror Selfie: ‘Rise & Shine’

Kylie Jenner is bringing the heat on the last Monday of summer. The 25-year-old entrepreneur and reality star took to Instagram on Sept. 19 to share a sizzling mirror selfie of her wearing nothing but a nude bra and super baggy light blue jeans. Kylie posed in the mirror of her spacious walk-in closet with thousands of dollars worth of shoes and bags behind her. The youngest KarJenner sister rocked a long black wig with bangs and a flawless nude lip that matched her long nude nails. “rise and shine”, she captioned the photo, referencing the viral song she sang to her then-20-month-old daughter Stormi Webster in a YouTube video posted in 2019.

Kylie’s sexy mirror selfie followed an equally steamy post from Sept. 18. The mom of two shared a video to TikTok that showed her lying on a bed in a black bra as she playfully posed to Fletcher‘s “Becky’s So Hot”. The musician herself loved the video and complimented Kylie by commenting, “KYLIE’S SO HOT”.

The photo and video follow countless other skin-baring posts from the Kylie Cosmetics founder as of recent. On Sept. 18, she took to Instagram to share an image from a photo shoot in which she wore a torn-up long-sleeve nude top and a floor-length black skirt with a raw-hemmed waistline. The top was so tiny the lower portions of her breasts were visible. Kylie seemed to rock the same wig she did in her mirror selfie.

Plus, on Sept. 15, Kylie went without a shirt for a photo shoot for the 21st issue of CR Fashion Book. For the look, she wore a massive necklace composed of layers of Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses that partially covered her chest and torso matched with a back leather skirt. Another outfit she wore consisted of a sheer black Miu Miu dress that had an open back. The dress showed off her bare behind and the black sheer thong she wore underneath.

It wasn’t her barely-there outfits that stole Kylie’s heart, though. During her chat with the publication, she revealed her favorite look was one that had her posing with several of her beloved wigs! “I thought the styling was really fun,” she said about the shoot. “And my favorite shot has to be the one where I am surrounded by my most memorable wig moments.”