Kylie Jenner Channels Barbie With Long Blonde Wig For Dinner Ahead Of Mom Kris’ Birthday

Kylie Jenner
AP
News Editor

Kylie Jenner’s long blonde hair is stunning in new videos she shared to Instagram on Nov. 4! The mother of one showed off her luscious locks before she rang in mom Kris Jenner’s 65th birthday with Corey Gamble.

Kylie Jenner‘s latest hairstyle includes a gorgeous Barbie blonde wig with Rapunzel length! Now, that’s a combination we can get behind. The cosmetics guru, 23, showed off her new, long do’ in a series of Instagram Story videos on Wednesday night. Kylie, who donned a cropped white zip-up, filmed herself in a pink glam room that ironically included Barbie portraits on the wall behind her.

Lookin like Barbie👩🏼

The mother of one used an animated Disney character emoji on one of her videos — presumably hinting at her hair inspo. (Just days before she debuted the long wig, Kylie rocked shorter, shoulder-length blonde hair in other videos on Instagram). She playfully scrunched up her face in the new clips, which she filmed amidst celebrating mom Kris Jenner‘s 65th birthday.

👩🏼💕

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch turned 65 on November 5, and Kylie, along with Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble celebrated with a fall-inspired dinner at home. Kylie shared a glimpse at the candle-lit table setting and some of the trio’s tasty cuisine on Instagram. It appeared as though they enjoyed a pumpkin squash soup, a cucumber salad and bruschetta, among other colorful dishes.

It’s unclear what Kris or the famous family has planned for her birthday, however, it’ll likely be a lavish event. It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family loves a big bash. They recently celebrated Kendall Jenner‘s 25th birthday with a star-studded Halloween-themed party in LA, which garnered much criticism amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In true Kris fashion, the momager was quick to defend her daughter while on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, on Nov. 2. “At Kendall’s, everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait, you know, a half an hour until the testing was, the results were in,” Kris explained to Andy Cohen. “And everybody was tested before a few days before Halloween. So we are really responsible and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously.”

Kris continued, “You know, we do what we can, we try to follow the rules, and then if people are commenting and they’re being critical, I can’t control that. I just know how we behave and you know, try to do the best we can.”