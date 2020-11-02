Kris Jenner Defends Kendall After Backlash Over Her Big 25th Birthday Party: ‘Everyone Got Tested’

Kris Jenner insisted she and her family are ‘being responsible’ and ‘sensitive’ to what’s going on with the COVID-19 pandemic after her daughter Kendall’s star-studded 25th birthday/Halloween party.

Kris Jenner, 64, is speaking out about her daughter Kendall Jenner‘s headline-making 25th birthday/Halloween party, which can be seen in the clip below, that was held at Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood, CA on the night of Oct. 31 after online backlash due to COVID-19. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that each partygoer, including her other daughter Kylie Jenner, 23, and celebrities like Justin Bieber, 26, Travis Scott, 29, and Quavo, 29, were all tested for the virus and had to wait a “half an hour” to find out the results before entering the bash, in a new interview with Andy Cohen.

“Whenever we have a gathering, no matter how big or small, whether it’s five people or 25 people, you know, or 20 people, like at Kendall’s everyone got tested before they walked in the door,” Kris told Andy on his radio show, SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, on Nov. 2.

“They had to wait a half an hour before the results were in and everybody was tested a few days before Halloween, so we were really responsible and we make sure everyone in our family and closest friends are tested religiously,” she continued. “You know, we do what we can, we try to follow the rules, and then if people are commenting and they’re being critical, I can’t control that. I just know how we behave and you know, try to do the best we can.”

Kris also talked about how being in the entertainment industry has given her and her family the opportunity to be tested for the virus on a regular basis. “We are very lucky to work in an industry where we get tested once or twice a week,” she told Andy. “I just got tested again, I was tested on Friday because of the network rules while we’re filming, as you know, so that’s very strict.”

The proud mom and manager also stuck up for her family in general and explained that they try to be “good people” among the chaos of constantly being in the public eye. “We live our lives trying to be just really good people and there’s already a group of people out there and we’re dealing with lots of people that have different opinions,” she said. “All we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing and we’re doing that exactly. I am very sensitive to what’s going on, believe me.”

Before Kris’ interview, Kendall, Kylie, and some of their celeb friends took to social media to share eye-catching pics and video clips from Kendall’s lavish party, which prompted many online users to bring up COVID-19 and how easily it can be spread with large gatherings. Comments such as, “sis we’re in the middle of a pandemic” and “I don’t know who’s more stupid, Kendall Jenner for throwing the party or people who attended it” were written in response to the various party-related posts.