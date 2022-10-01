Kylie Jenner Reveals Bleached Brows As She Eats Grapes In A Bikini Top: Photos

Kylie Jenner, 25, looked almost unrecognizable in her latest set of social media photos. The makeup mogul had bleached blonde eyebrows as she posed on a bed while wearing a black bikini top and bottoms, in the post, which was shared on Oct. 1. She also had her long hair down and ate green grapes off a serving dish and looked comfortable and confident.

“slay sleep repeat,” she wrote in the caption. Her fans quickly took to the comments section to respond with exciting words. “I LOVE,” one fan wrote while another wrote that she looked like her sister Kendall Jenner. A third called her “gorgeous” and several others commented on her different eyebrows.

Before Kylie wowed with her new photos, she got attention for wearing a plunging blue mini dress while supporting Bella Hadid at the Coperni fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. She paired the look with matching heels and had her long hair down as she accessorized with sunglasses. She also held a handbag that had the same pattern on it as her dress.

She also made quite an appearance when she attended the Loewe fashion show during PFW. She wore a white tank top under a gray coat and white underwear over black tights at the event. She also added chunky sunglasses that topped the look off perfectly as her flattering makeup was on point and her thick black flat pointy-toed pumps looked as comfortable as could be.

When Kylie’s not turning heads with her fashion, she’s gaining interest for her personal life. She recently opened up about why she felt pressure to name her son Wolf at the time of his birth before later changing it to something else. “We didn’t have a name [when he was born],” Kylie said about her and Travis Scott, on a recent episode of The Kardashians. “I thought it was going to just come to us when we saw him and it didn’t. [It was] 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate or else they register him without a name and he doesn’t get a social security number.”

“I felt the pressure to choose a name. Khloe [Kardashian] said — the day before we signed — ‘What about Wolf?’ And I liked the ‘WW.’ So I just put Wolf Webster in that moment,” she continued. “But right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like…what did I just do? It’s part of his story, but his name has changed.”