Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Plunging Blue Mini Dress Supporting Bella Hadid At Coperni Show: Photos

Kylie Jenner has brought yet another stunning look to Paris Fashion Week. On Sept. 30, she was photographed donning a skin-tight Coperni dress as she supported Bella Hadid backstage at the Coperni show. The sexy number had graphic dark blue and light blue droplets on it and featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage. The reality star, 25, paired it with perfectly matching pointed-toe heels and a handbag and threw on black shades to complete the bold look. Her long, black hair was straightened and swept to her right side.

Kylie’s backstage chat with Bella, also 25, which can be seen below, came moments after the supermodel commanded attention on the catwalk by getting a dress spray painted onto her. After walking onto the stage in nothing but a white thong and flats and using her hands to cover her chest, Bella stood as a group of men applied a thick white material onto her body, from top to bottom. The dress ended up turning into an elegant off-the-shoulder white gown that featured a high slit on the left leg. The impressive process can be seen here.

As noted above, Kylie has been stealing the show throughout her last few days at Paris Fashion Week. On Sept. 29, the mom of two wore a daring skin-tight, floor-length gown composed of a nude mesh material. Patches of red silk material were strategically placed underneath. The dress also showed off her cleavage by featuring a large keyhole opening at the center of her chest.

Earlier in the day, she showed off her voluptuous figure in a blue velvet Schiaparelli gown to attend the French fashion house’s show. The plunging neckline, which reached her belly button, put her cleavage front and center. Also showcased was a black choker necklace that featured a potentially life-size, black pendant made to look like a human heart.

While Kylie and Bella dressed in some show-stopping looks this week, Bella’s older sister Gigi Hadid, 27, has been turning up in the headlines amid her budding romance with Leonardo DiCaprio, 47. The pair were reportedly spotted at the same hotel during Paris Fashion Week, although they have not been pictured together. On Saturday, Leo was also spotted out with friends in Milan, Italy following Milan Fashion Week while Gigi was there.

The reports come just two weeks after a source close to Gigi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Gigi isn’t rushing into anything at the moment. “Leo’s clearly got an interest in Gigi, he’s been pursuing her, but she’s playing it very cool because dating just isn’t a priority for her right now, between her daughter and everything she has going on with work, she has her hands full,” they noted. Focused on dating or not, it does not appear that Gigi minds the actor’s company!