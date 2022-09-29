Kylie Jenner Slays In Red & Nude See-Through Dress While Out In Paris: Photos

Another night, another sexy outfit for Kylie Jenner! The 25-year-old reality star looked every bit of glamorous as she stepped out of her Paris hotel on Sept. 29 to celebrate Paris Fashion Week. She donned a skin-tight, floor-length gown composed of a nude mesh shell with patches of red silk material underneath that partially covered her cleavage and below her toned tummy. The dress featured a high neck with a drastic keyhole opening at the center of her chest that came back together with tiny clasps below and a high slit on her left leg.

Kylie paired the curve-hugging gown with a red handbag and nude heels that nearly blended in with her manicured feet. She wore a long, black wig with sweeping sidebangs and played up the drama with deep beige makeup on her eyelids and lips, giving her ensemble a moody look. Kylie also gave a glimpse of the back of the barely-there dress, which showed off her voluptuous curves even more.

Kylie has been serving incredible looks all week long in Paris. Earlier on Thursday, she stepped out in a form-fitting, royal blue Schiaparelli gown composed of velvet for the French fashion house’s show. The beautiful dress featured a plunging neckline that reached her belly button. The Kylie Cosmetics founder made a bold statement with a large, black pendant that appeared to be shaped like a human heart that hung from a thick, velvet choker necklace. Her hair was elegantly swept up in a curly bun and was parted down the middle.

The evening of Sept. 28 was no different for Kylie, as she slayed in a barely-there white crocheted mini dress for the Balmain show. The chest design accentuated her cleavage and she wore nothing but nude underwear underneath. The mom of two’s BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, also 25, joined her for the event and wore a taupe-colored crochet dress that had a bit more coverage.

Earlier that day, Kylie turned heads in a skintight white dress that featured a high neckline and wide, flowing sleeves that elegantly draped around her arms and met a cape that hung from her shoulders. Contrasting the rather angelic look were her earrings, which were thick black hoops with white spikes rising from them. The jaw-dropping gown was by Acne Studios and she wore it to their show.

Kylie’s several radiant looks came just days after her older sister, Kim Kardashian, walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week following the debut of her line she designed with Dolce & Gabbana, called ‘Ciao, Kim’. It’s certainly an exciting week of fashion for the KarJenners!