Kylie Jenner Wears Underwear Over Her Tights While Attending Loewe Show At PFW: Photos

Kylie Jenner has been taking Paris Fashion Week by storm & she attended the Loewe show when she wore a pair of underwear over her tights.

By:
September 30, 2022 12:32PM EDT
kylie jenner
View gallery
Shailene Woodley Christian Dior show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2023, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Sep 2022
Gigi Hadid on the catwalk Isabel Marant show, Runway, Spring Summer 2023, Paris Fashion Week, France - 29 Sep 2022
Paris Jackson Giambattista Valli show, Departures, Spring Summer 2023, Paris Fashion Week, France - 30 Sep 2022
Image Credit: Jonathan Paciullo/SIPA/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner is constantly testing the boundaries when it comes to fashion and she’s definitely not afraid to take risks. The 25-year-old proved that when she attended the Loewe show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30, wearing a pair of underwear over sheer black tights.

kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner wore a pair of underwear over her tights at the Loewe show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30. (Jonathan Paciullo/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Kylie opted to wear a tight, low-cut scoop neckline white tank top with a pair of high-waisted tighty-whities. She opted out of wearing pants, and instead, wore white underwear over a pair of sheer black stockings. She styled the bottoms with a long gray peacoat, oversized black sunglasses, and chunky black pointed-toe pumps. As for Kylie’s glam, she rocked a nude matte lip that was lined with dark lipliner and had her black hair down and parted in the middle while naturally straight.

Kylie’s outfits during PFW have been fabulous and extremely sexy, and just last night she stepped out wearing a completely see-through nude and red dress with a massive cutout on the chest that revealed ample cleavage. As if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, there was a thigh-high slit on the front of the skirt, putting her toned legs on display.

kylie jenner
Kylie rocked a tight white tank top with a pair of tighty-whities, sheer tights, a long gray peacoat, sunglasses & pointed-toe black pumps. (TheRealSPW / MEGA)

Aside from this look, another one of our favorite fashion week looks from her was the strapless blue velvet gown with an incredibly plunging neckline that she wore to the Schiaparelli show on Sept. 29.

The fitted blue gown featured coned cups on her breasts while the neckline ended all the way at her belly button. Kylie put her ample cleavage front and center while the cups barely covered up her chest. The rest of the dress featured a corset bodice that flaunted her tiny waist while the rest of the skirt flowed down and straight.

More From Our Partners

ad