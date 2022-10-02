Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Kylie left little to the imagination in her black lace ensemble as she took over the BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris.

October 2, 2022 12:53PM EDT
Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition, in New York 2019 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Kylie Jenner attends the BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France on October 1, 2022. PFW BoF500 Gala JR, Paris, France - 01 Oct 2022
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in a fitted red and white lace dress while out in Paris. 29 Sep 2022 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA902590_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.

Kylie Jenner rocked a black lace ensemble for Paris Fashion Week. (Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Just a few weeks before she was slaying the French fashion soiree, Kylie was busy steadying her crown as a doting mother by treating her daughter and nieces to a trip to the happiest place on Earth! The reality star was spotted at Disneyland with Stormi, 4, and Stormi’s cousins — Chicago West, 4, Dream Kardashian, 5, and True Thompson, 4 — on September 15. In an adorable video shared to her Instagram, Kylie could be seen holding hands with the four tots as they made their way through the amusement park rocking their finest Mickey Mouse gear!

Meanwhile, Kylie recently commented on another KarJenner cousin who was not seen in the Disneyland clip: her newborn baby boy! She had stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden last week and revealed she’s still not ready to announce her 7-month-old son’s name after she and her baby daddy Travis Scott decided their original moniker of “Wolf” wasn’t exactly the right fit.

Kylie Jenner left little to the imagination during Paris Fashion Week. (Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Kylie — who also shares Stormi with Travis — went on to say that the parents don’t refer to their bundle of joy by “Wolf,” but they aren’t ready to share the other name, as it appears to still have a question mark hanging on it. “Travis likes to sometimes … one day, he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, this name’s kinda cool,’ and change it again,” the reality star explained. “So we’re just not officially probably gonna change it until … ”

However, by the end of the segment, Kylie did reveal they have “zoned in on” one name. And when James asked if her son was still named after an animal, Kylie said that was not the case. “There’s a huge exclusive!” James exclaimed.

