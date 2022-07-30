Kanye West, Chicago, 4, & Dream, 5, Cheer On North West, 9. At Basketball Game: Photos

Kanye West, 45, showed up to his oldest daughter North West‘s most recent basketball game and looked like he had a great time. The rapper brought along his youngest daughter Chicago West, 4, and was also seen with his ex Kim Kardashian‘s niece Dream Kardashian, 5, as they walked around the location and sat in the stands to cheer on the nine-year-old athlete. He wore a black top, matching pants, and black boots at the event and also had headphones around his ears some of the time.

Chicago wore a light purple short-sleeved top and matching shorts with stripes on the side. She topped off the look with white sneaker-style sandals and had two buns in her hair. Dream wore a black outfit with black and white sneakers and had her hair in a ponytail.

Kanye’s latest outing with Chicago and Dream comes after a source told us that he and Kim are co-parenting well while her boyfriend Pete Davidson works out of the country for three months. “Kim and Kanye are amicably co-parenting now and it has everything to do with Pete being away in Australia,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Kanye is currently living at his house in Malibu and has been spending a ton of time with the kids.”

“He has been over to Kim’s house on multiple occasions for dinner with the kids and he feels comfortable coming over to her place because Pete is not there,” the source continued. “Kanye told Kim that he wishes Pete would stay in Australia, but he has seemingly come to terms with their relationship because, at the moment, it is not in his face.”

Despite the fact that Kanye and Pete have had a public online feud at one point, the insider explained that things are a lot better between them now and “drama” hasn’t been started in a while. “Kim has warmed up to him again because he is not starting any drama and he has been peaceful,” the insider shared. “Everyone in the family appreciates this because it is so important that the kids do not have parents that are at war with each other.”