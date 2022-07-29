Why Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Co-Parenting Better While Pete Davidson’s Away

Although Kim Kardashian, 41, truly misses her boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, as he continues to film a movie in Australia, Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, 45, definitely does not! In fact, a source close to the SKIMS founder told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Pete’s three-month stint to the land down under has drastically improved Kanye’s ability to co-parent the three kids he shares with Kim — North, 9, Saint, 6. Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

“Kim and Kanye are amicably co-parenting now and it has everything to do with Pete being away in Australia,” the source told us. “Kanye is currently living at his house in Malibu and has been spending a ton of time with the kids. He has been over to Kim’s house on multiple occasions for dinner with the kids and he feels comfortable coming over to her place because Pete is not there. Kanye told Kim that he wishes Pete would stay in Australia, but he has seemingly come to terms with their relationship because, at the moment, it is not in his face.”

As fans know, after Kim started dating Pete in October 2021, Kanye caused a ton of drama with the duo, blaming the former SNL comedian for ruining his marriage to Kim. However, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye long before she started dating Pete. Luckily, this has changed — and so has Kim’s relationship with her former husband. “Kim has warmed up to him again because he is not starting any drama and he has been peaceful. Everyone in the family appreciates this because it is so important that the kids do not have parents that are at war with each other,” the source said.

A separate source told us that, even though things are better, he has not fully gotten over the fact that their marriage is done forever! “Things are good between Kanye and Kim right now,” the source told HollywoodLife, adding, “The only problem is that when they’re getting along it does make it harder for Kanye to totally accept that things are truly over for good. He hasn’t let go of his dream of fixing things with Kim someday, which is sad because she’s more than over it. She does her best to be sensitive to him but to also make sure there are clear boundaries, it’s definitely a balancing act but at the moment things are going well.”