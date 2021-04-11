Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Co-Parenting Their 4 Kids After ‘Drifting Apart’ Since Split

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive back in Miami after spending time in Dominican Republic with their whole family. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive back in Miami after spending time in Dominican Republic. Pictured: Saint West, Chicago West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decide to make Sunday a family day as they treat the kids to a nice dinner at Crustacean in Beverly Hills. The whole family dressed in their Sunday Best as they arrived to dine like royalty. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Saint West, North West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are ‘not that close anymore’ and ‘strictly’ talk about their four kids, almost two months after their divorce filing.

Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kanye West, 43, haven’t been talking “often” since she filed for divorce in Feb., but when they do, it’s only about their four kids, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. The former couple, who plan on having joint custody of their children, according to divorce documents, have “drifted apart”, one source told us.

Kim and Kanye are currently talking, but it’s not that often,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “They have had periods recently where they stopped and started again, but Kim will always take his calls. They’re not that close anymore which is really hard on both of them, especially Kim.”
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian go on an outing with their kids North West Saint West.
“They’ve really drifted apart in terms of communication over the last few months, even more so recently,” the source continued. “When they’re talking it’s strictly about the kids or business type of stuff and Kanye will FaceTime when he wants to see the children and Kim is really great about that. He’s still seeing the kids they’re just keeping it all private and quiet and it’s not for long periods of time. She’s trying really, really hard when it comes to communicating.”
Kanye has been spending a lot of time at his ranch in Wyoming since the split while Kim has spent most of her time with the kids in California. Despite the distance, the rapper has still been able to see the kids whenever he and Kim come up with a plan to make it work. “Kim will take them up to Wyoming for a night or he’ll come out to California for a few days and stay with friends,” the insider explained. “That’s been their routine. It’s really on his schedule which can be frustrating.”
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, North West
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian walking with their oldest daughter North West.

Before their split, Kim and Kanye were married in May 2014 and had faced divorce rumors over the last couple of years due to spending time apart. A previous source told us in Jan. that they had been “living separately” for months at that point and Kanye had “no plan” to return to Los Angeles anytime soon. “Kanye is taking time and space to work on himself and is spending a lot of his time in Wyoming,” the source EXCLUSIVELY said. “It sounds like he has no plans to return to LA anytime soon, at least not full-time, but Kim is OK with that. He has an amazing support system around him which does help put Kim at ease.”