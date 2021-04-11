How Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Co-Parenting Their 4 Kids After ‘Drifting Apart’ Since Split
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are ‘not that close anymore’ and ‘strictly’ talk about their four kids, almost two months after their divorce filing.
Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kanye West, 43, haven’t been talking “often” since she filed for divorce in Feb., but when they do, it’s only about their four kids, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. The former couple, who plan on having joint custody of their children, according to divorce documents, have “drifted apart”, one source told us.
Before their split, Kim and Kanye were married in May 2014 and had faced divorce rumors over the last couple of years due to spending time apart. A previous source told us in Jan. that they had been “living separately” for months at that point and Kanye had “no plan” to return to Los Angeles anytime soon. “Kanye is taking time and space to work on himself and is spending a lot of his time in Wyoming,” the source EXCLUSIVELY said. “It sounds like he has no plans to return to LA anytime soon, at least not full-time, but Kim is OK with that. He has an amazing support system around him which does help put Kim at ease.”