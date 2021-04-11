How Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Co-Parenting Their 4 Kids After ‘Drifting Apart’ Since Split

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are ‘not that close anymore’ and ‘strictly’ talk about their four kids, almost two months after their divorce filing.

Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kanye West, 43, haven’t been talking “often” since she filed for divorce in Feb., but when they do, it’s only about their four kids, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. The former couple, who plan on having joint custody of their children, according to divorce documents, have “drifted apart”, one source told us.

“ Kim and Kanye are currently talking, but it’s not that often,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “They have had periods recently where they stopped and started again, but Kim will always take his calls. They’re not that close anymore which is really hard on both of them, especially Kim .”

“They’ve really drifted apart in terms of communication over the last few months, even more so recently,” the source continued. “When they’re talking it’s strictly about the kids or business type of stuff and Kanye will FaceTime when he wants to see the children and Kim is really great about that. He’s still seeing the kids they’re just keeping it all private and quiet and it’s not for long periods of time. She’s trying really, really hard when it comes to communicating.”

Kanye has been spending a lot of time at his ranch in Wyoming since the split while Kim has spent most of her time with the kids in California. Despite the distance, the rapper has still been able to see the kids whenever he and Kim come up with a plan to make it work. “ Kim will take them up to Wyoming for a night or he’ll come out to California for a few days and stay with friends,” the insider explained. “That’s been their routine. It’s really on his schedule which can be frustrating.”