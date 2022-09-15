Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner Snuggle With True & Dream In Christmas PJs For New Photo Shoot

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner are ready for Christmas (or should we say, “Krismas”)! The mother-daughter-duo posed in Christmas-themed pajama sets with Khloe’s daughter, 4-year-old True, and True’s cousin, 5-year-old Dream, whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, in a photo the momager, 66, shared on Sept. 15. The adorable foursome sat on a marble staircase lined with beautiful garland and surrounded by gifts wrapped in festive red, gold, and white wrapping paper. Their pajamas all matched and were decorated with blue, red, green, and white striped patterns, some of which included reindeer prints. True turned up the cuteness by rocking a Santa hat, while Dream donned reindeer ears.

In another photo of the fun family photoshoot that was obtained by HollywoodLife, Khloe, 38, and her mini-me changed into a different matching pajama set that was printed in colorful, holiday-themed words like “cheer”, “joy”, and “merry”. True stood on a plush white bed, while Khloe stood on the hardwood floor next to her. Next to them was a white Christmas tree decorated with gold, silver, and white ornaments. Gold and white presents were stuffed under the tree. True must have been a very good girl this year!

Kris revealed the photos were for their partnership with the children’s clothing retailer, The Children’s Place. “Nothing better than working with my @khloekardashian, True and Dream on this campaign!” she wrote on Instagram. “You all know I am all about Christmas and I am OBSESSED with @childrensplace matching family jammies!!”

Dream and True appear to be a natural choice for the campaign, as the two cousins are constantly together. For instance, they had a dance recital in June, after which Khloe posted some selfies with them and even clips from their show. “Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!!” she exclaimed in the caption. Then, in July, Khloe posted more selfies with them during a family trip to Turks and Caicos.

Perhaps, Dream and True will get together for some official family photos for the semi-annual Kardashian Christmas card!