Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over True & Dream At Their 1st Dance Recital: ‘Perfection’

Khloe Kardashian is a proud mom and aunt! The reality star posted a series of selfies of herself with her daughter True, 4, and niece Dream, 5, made their dance debut with a recital on Sunday, June 19. Khloe, 37, also posted some videos of the girls showing off their moves as part of the show!

Khloe sported a black tank top, with a crucifix necklace and a large pair of shades. It looked like True and Dream had both just finished performing because they both had their hair in buns. In the videos of the recital, both girls wore shiny light blue jackets for the show.

In the caption, Khloe showed just how happy she was with her niece and daughter for their amazing performance. “Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!” she wrote. “I am so proud of all four of my girls!” Khloe is super supportive of her daughter and nieces as they pursue their interests. She’s been seen giving True, Dream, and her other niece Chicago rides to karate lessons recently.

Khloe shares True with her ex, NBA star Tristan Thompson. Other than the recital on Sunday, the reality star and basketball player reunited for lunch the day before Father’s Day, along with Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner. Khloe and Tristan split up after the Bulls forward had some paternity drama with Maralee Nichols, back in December 2021. It was revealed that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee. Khloe learning about the paternity lawsuit was revealed in the season finale of The Kardashians.

Despite describing the feeling of learning about Tristan’s infidelity as “humiliating” in the episode, with some time, Khloe reflected on her feelings now in a pair of tweets while watching the episode. “This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is,” she wrote. “We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE.”