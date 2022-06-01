Khloe Kardashian Is The Ultimate Doting Mom As She Takes 3 KarJenner Kids To Karate Class: Photos

Khloe Kardashian, 37, wins for best parent in the KarJenner family. The reality star proved that by taking her daughter True Thompson, 4, and her nieces Chicago West, 4, and Dream Kardashian, 5, to a karate class in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 31. Khloe really had her hands full for the afternoon outing, holding her daughter in her arms while simultaneously grabbing ahold of Dream’s hand. Chicago, meanwhile, stood right beside the trio on her own. All three KarJenner kids enjoyed lollipops, seemingly courtesy of KoKo.

Khloe was too busy with the three kids to get all dolled up in her usual glam. Instead, The Kardashians star went casual in a plaid shirt over a black tank top and matching sweatpants. She also rocked a pair of sunglasses and dark blue slides from her ex brother-in-law Kanye West‘s Adidas Yeezy line. Khloe finished off her low-key look by styling her blonde hair in a back head bun.

The KarJenner children all looked so adorable for their karate class. True wore a black tank top, just like her famous mom, plus white sweatpants with a shade of light blue at the end that matched her sneakers. Khloe’s precious baby girl also wore several gold bracelets around her wrist.

True’s cousin Chicago, a.k.a Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s youngest daughter, wore a graphic pink T-shirt, blue shorts, and oversized white slides from her dad’s Yeezy line. Dream, who is Rob Kardashian‘s daughter with his ex Blac Chyna, wore an aqua blue T-shirt and matching sweatpants. Kudos to Khloe for handling all three kids at once!

Khloe absolutely adores spending time with her daughter and her nieces and nephews. The younger KarJenner cousins are usually very involved in the famous family’s extravaganzas, though not all of them made it to Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding in Italy. Kourt’s three children Penelope Disick, 9, Mason Disick, 12, and Reign Disick, 7, were there, obviously, as were Kim’s eldest daughter North West, 8, and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster, 4. True stayed home with her dad Tristan Thompson and didn’t travel to attend the wedding with her mom Khloe.