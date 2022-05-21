True Thompson, 4, Styles Tristan’s Hair As Khloe Kardashian Attends Kourtney’s Wedding In Italy

True Thompson could have a future career as a hairdresser! The 4-year-old took a big scoop hair gel as she plopped it right on dad Tristan's hair.

By:
May 21, 2022 1:01PM EDT
View gallery
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seen in a boat, the day before their Italian wedding in Portofino. 20 May 2022 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA859696_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Portofino, ITALY - A newly wedded Kourtney Kardashian dazzles in a unique black mini wedding dress while walking with hubby Travis Barker and son Reign in Portofino, Italy. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Reign Disick BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: VERONESI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kylie Jenners, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Kris Jenner on Dolce and Gabbana's yacht. 21 May 2022 Pictured: Kylie Jenners. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA860071_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: BroadImage/Shutterstock

“Styling by True!” Tristan Thompson declared as his 4-year-old True Thompson attempted to style his short hair! True took a massive scoop of hair product in the Instagram story, which was posted by the Chicago Bulls star, 31, on Friday, May 20, before plopping it right in the center of her dad’s head. “Oh, wow — that’s a big one. Oh, okay!” he declared as the toddler got to work.

“The waves are going to be looking like a tsunami right? Say Tsunami!” Tristan said to her, as True said, “okay” back. “You going to wash it off?” he then asked, declaring, “Styling by True” as he showed off the gelled look to the camera. The Toronto native was casually dressed in a black t-shirt, adding bling with a gold watch, diamond Cartier LOVE bracelet and a white gold bangle. True was twinning in a black tank top with a blush pair of pants.

Tristan appears to be spending time with his daughter as his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, is in Portofino, Italy for sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding to Travis Barker. The Good American founder stunned for a Friday evening celebration in a leopard dress by Dolce & Gabbana, paired with a mini Kelly bag by Hermes. Khloe added diamond necklaces, rings and a bracelet to the look, along with a dramatic pair of cross earrings. She finished the outfit with black sunglasses and sandals.

Khloe Kardashian wore a leopard dress to a Friday evening dinner in celebration of Kourtney and Travis’ upcoming wedding in Portofino, Italy. (MEGA)

Travis and Kourtney’s Italy celebration is set to take place on Sunday, May 22 at the Castello Brown overlooking the Portofino Harbour. The wedding and reception follows their legal wedding ceremony at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday, May 15 which was attended by just Kourt’s grandmother Mary Jo Campbell (also known as MJ), 87, and Travis’ father Randy Barker. Travis and Kourtney previously attempted to wed in Las Vegas, but were only able to do a non-legal ceremony in April 2022. The couple announced their engagement in Oct. 2021.

More From Our Partners

ad