True Thompson, 4, Styles Tristan’s Hair As Khloe Kardashian Attends Kourtney’s Wedding In Italy

“Styling by True!” Tristan Thompson declared as his 4-year-old True Thompson attempted to style his short hair! True took a massive scoop of hair product in the Instagram story, which was posted by the Chicago Bulls star, 31, on Friday, May 20, before plopping it right in the center of her dad’s head. “Oh, wow — that’s a big one. Oh, okay!” he declared as the toddler got to work.

“The waves are going to be looking like a tsunami right? Say Tsunami!” Tristan said to her, as True said, “okay” back. “You going to wash it off?” he then asked, declaring, “Styling by True” as he showed off the gelled look to the camera. The Toronto native was casually dressed in a black t-shirt, adding bling with a gold watch, diamond Cartier LOVE bracelet and a white gold bangle. True was twinning in a black tank top with a blush pair of pants.

Tristan appears to be spending time with his daughter as his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, is in Portofino, Italy for sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding to Travis Barker. The Good American founder stunned for a Friday evening celebration in a leopard dress by Dolce & Gabbana, paired with a mini Kelly bag by Hermes. Khloe added diamond necklaces, rings and a bracelet to the look, along with a dramatic pair of cross earrings. She finished the outfit with black sunglasses and sandals.

Travis and Kourtney’s Italy celebration is set to take place on Sunday, May 22 at the Castello Brown overlooking the Portofino Harbour. The wedding and reception follows their legal wedding ceremony at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday, May 15 which was attended by just Kourt’s grandmother Mary Jo Campbell (also known as MJ), 87, and Travis’ father Randy Barker. Travis and Kourtney previously attempted to wed in Las Vegas, but were only able to do a non-legal ceremony in April 2022. The couple announced their engagement in Oct. 2021.