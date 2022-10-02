Kylie Jenner Slays In Hot Pink While Sister Khloe Kardashian Is Sleek In Black For Balenciaga Show

Kylie Jenner, 25, and Khloe Kardashian, 38, were gorgeous sights to see at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris, France on Saturday! The sisters posed for confident photos while wearing two very different yet incredible outfits that turned heads. Kylie’s included a long-sleeved hot pink dress that went down to her ankles and black pointy toe heels while Khloe rocked a black jacket, sleek black leggings, and matching heels.

The younger sis further accessorized her look with white framed sunglasses and had her hair pulled back with some strands hanging down the sides of her face. The older sis added futuristic-looking sunglasses to her own look as well as earrings and had her hair pulled back. They both carried black purses.

Kylie and Khloe’s latest looks come after Kylie made headlines for sharing photos of herself laying in bed and eating grapes. She had bleached blonde eyebrows, in the snapshots, and they made her look pretty different as she showed off her figure in a black bikini top. “slay sleep repeat,” she wrote in the caption.

A few days before that, Kylie also wowed in a see-through dress as she walked around Paris during the week full of fashion events. The skin-tight, floor-length gown included a nude mesh shell with patches of red silk material underneath that partially covered her cleavage and below her toned stomach. She had her hair down with the look and added makeup that included red glossy lipstick.

Kylie’s been seen at several fashion shows over the past couple of weeks and even supported her friend Bella Hadid when she showed up to Coperni show in a blue patterned mini dress. She wore matching shoes and epic sunglasses as she walked by onlookers with grace and style. After Bella got a lot of attention for having her dress spray painted on in front of the audience, Kylie headed backstage, where she had a chat with the model of the moment.