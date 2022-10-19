Charlize Theron Stuns In Sheer Top & Skirt With Thigh-High Slit At ‘The School For Good & Evil’ Premiere

Charlize Theron attended the premiere of Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil on Oct. 18 in LA, when she wore a completely sheer top that revealed her bra underneath. The 47-year-old styled the shirt with a high-waisted hip-high slit skirt that revealed her toned legs and see-through fishnet tights.

The long-sleeve, turtleneck black shirt featured white flowers on the neckline while the bodice revealed her plunging bra beneath which showed off ample cleavage. She tucked her top into a high-waisted black satin skirt that had a plunging hip-high slit on the side.

Under the skirt, her high-waisted black underwear showed through and she accessorized with a pair of fishnet tights and knee-high black lace boots. As for her glam, she had her short brown hair down with front bangs pushed to the side.

Also in attendance was Kerry Washington in a head-to-toe light green outfit featuring a tight, cropped, button-down collared shirt that showed off her toned abs and tiny waist. She styled the shirt with a high-waisted metallic green maxi skirt that had a plunging slit on the front. She styled the skirt with platform bronze heels and a gorgeous new hairstyle.

Kerry’s jet-black hair was cut into a super short, straight bob with short front bangs covering her forehead. She added a sultry smokey eye, a thick black cat eyeliner, and a bright red lip.

Charlize has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this sheer black look, she was recently at the ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration when she wore a skintight, bright red sheer Alaïa Spring 2023 ensemble. The South African actress wore a long-sleeve turtleneck midi dress on top of matching straight-leg pants and draped a black blazer over her shoulders. A pair of white heeled mules tied her look together.