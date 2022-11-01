Kylie Jenner Dresses As Dorothy From ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ For Epic New Makeup Campaign

Kylie Jenner is an old Hollywood dream as iconic Dorothy from the classic film 'The Wizard of Oz.'  See the stunning video clip!

By:
November 1, 2022 7:27PM EDT
Kylie Jenner
View gallery
Kylie Jenner launches a limited-edition sunglasses range with eyewear company Quay Australia - and wears a faux pixie cut. The QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection - comprised of 4 styles and 11 skis - will be available from July 11 at www.QuayAustralia.com and retailers worldwide for $75-$80 (USD) each. Kylie, who personally designed the sunglasses alongside the Quay Australia team, said: "I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans." Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond said: "We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate." *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: QUAY AUSTRALIA/SPLASH NEWS Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL1528162 280617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kylie Jenner attends the BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France on October 1, 2022. PFW BoF500 Gala JR, Paris, France - 01 Oct 2022
Kylie Jenner turns heads as she arrives to the Loewe Spring Sunmer collection show in Paris. 30 Sep 2022 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA902752_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Kylie Jenner just channeled Judy Garland old Hollywood glamour in a breathtaking new Wizard of Oz themed clip for Kylie Cosmetics! In a short Instagram video posted on Halloween, the makeup mogul, 25, was seen dressed as iconic character Dorothy Gale in a blue gingham dress as she laid in a field of red and pink poppy blooms, smiling mysteriously. The image was presented in the Wicked Witch Of The West‘s crystal ball, as her green hand was seen summoning Kylie’s stunning likeness. “Wizard of Oz™ x Kylie,” she captioned the October 31 Kylie Cosmetics post, alongside green heart and crystal ball emojis. “Coming soon.” 

Many of the makeup brand’s 25.9 million fans poured into the comments section to react. “I will give you all of my money for this collection,” quipped one fan, while another wrote, “kylies glam is so pretty aghhhh ik this collection is gonna be soooo good cant wait!” A third reacted, “This is my childhood in a collection,” while a fourth commented, “Well, take all my money! Wizard of Oz is my absolute favorite movie.” The brand had racked up nearly 150K likes within a day of the video’s debut.

Kylie’s drop dead gorgeous new campaign comes on the heels of a spate of incredible Halloween looks! The mother of two took to her official Instagram account in the days ahead of Halloween to share a “Mistress of the dark” Elvira look, channel the Bride of Frankenstein, and even show off pure white matching angel costumes with boyfriend Travis Scott, 31, daughter Stormi, 4, and their new baby son, 8 months.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner (MEGA)

Kylie opened up about her wildly successful cosmetics company back in 2019, claiming that she didn’t do it “for the money” — she genuinely has a “passion” for it. “I don’t really do it to make money or think that far into the future if this is going to be super-successful,” she told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia for a July/August 2019 cover story. “I just knew my talents and was passionate about make-up and lips and lipsticks,” she explained. “It’s been a real love of mine for as long as I can remember. I never even knew that you can really turn your passion into a business, you know. I just followed my heart and went with how I felt. Now I just feel so blessed every day to wake up, have fun doing what I love and make a career out of it. It’s amazing!”

Judy Garland
Judy Garland in ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ (Courtesy Everett Collection)

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad