Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Rock Matching Angel Costumes For Halloween: Watch

After a Halloweekend full of sexy costumes Kylie Jenner, 25, put the jaw-dropping ensembles on pause to twin with her daughter, Stormi, 4, in an angel costume. “stormi said lets [sic] be angels,” the makeup maven captioned the TikTok video on Oct. 31. Kylie’s mini-me rocked an all-white monochromatic outfit complete with a dress, feathery wings, boots, and a lavish pearl necklace. The Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a body-hugging white gown that featured multiple oversized white bows and a sexy choker necklace. She also sported a pair of wings identical to Stormi’s, and a pair of open-toe white high heels to tie the costume together.

Kylie and her daughter were not the only ones in the family dressed as heavenly beings either! The 25-year-old’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, 31, and their newborn son, whose name has not been revealed, also wore angel costumes on Monday night. Kylie shared a family group mirror selfie to her Instagram Story which captured the “Sicko Mode” rapper wearing a monochromatic white outfit that included jeans, a denim jacket, a t-shirt, and a white hat. The proud father-of-two was holding their seven-month-old baby boy who rocked a pair of angel wings himself. The child’s face was not facing the mirror, however, his tiny hand was seen caressing Travis’ face in the adorable photo. Despite having reportedly spent the weekend partying in Miami, the 31-year-old made sure to make it home in time for the Halloween holiday.

After sharing the sweet angel costumes of herself and her family, many people took to the comments section of her TikTok to praise the duo on their look. “STORMI ABSOLUTELY SLAYED THE ANGEL LOOK!”, one admirer wrote. A separate follower chimed in to say that Stormi doesn’t need an angel costume at all. “She doesn’t even need the costume she’s already a literal angel,” they wrote. A third user quoted Kylie’s viral TikTok and commented, “Stormiiiiiiiiiii you look like mommy.”

The family’s angel costumes come just one day after The Kardashians star dressed up as Elvira from the 1988 horror movie Elvira: Mistress of the Dark. The brunette bombshell took to Instagram and captioned a photo of herself as the iconic character with, “MISTRESS OF THE DARK,” along with a spider emoji. The fashionista also shared a sexy TikTok video of the look without a caption while she winked at the camera. Some of King Kylie’s other costumes this past weekend included the Bride of Frankenstein, Wicked’s Elphaba, an alien, and a space girl.

Travis and Kylie have been dating off-and-on since 2017, and one year later they welcomed their daughter on Feb. 1, 2018. A few years later, Kylie shared a baby bump video to confirm her second pregnancy with Travis on Sept. 7, 2021. Finally, their first son, originally named Wolf (but later changed and new name not yet revealed), was born on Feb. 2, 2022.