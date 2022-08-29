Kendall & Kylie Are Strangely At Odds In New Look At ‘Kardashians’ Season 2: Watch

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are at odds in the official trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians season 2. The footage released on August 29 shows Kylie venting in a confessional that she’s “mad” at one of her sisters, before Kendall complains that Kylie “canceled last-minute” on something. “She always seems to get out of things and I always have to take over,” the Tequila 818 founder further says about Kylie in a confessional.

It seems like Kendall and Kylie will appear more in season 2 than season 1 of their family reality show. In the trailer, Kylie briefly opens up about struggling with postpartum following the birth of her second child, and her first son, with Travis Scott. “I should be really happy right now, I just had this new baby. But I cried nonstop for like three weeks,” Kylie says to Kendall in a heartfelt conversation between the two sisters.

Kendall, meanwhile, feels super confident about her booming career as a model and entrepreneur in the trailer. “I feel like I’m becoming my own woman,” Kendall says, as footage shows her heading to a party for her tequila brand. But Kendall also admits in the confessional scene that she wants to be her own boss.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian all have their own storylines in the new season as well. Kim is shown wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for the Met Gala, though her now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson doesn’t appear in the trailer at all. Kourtney is so excited to try on her wedding dress before she marries Travis Barker in Italy. Last but not least, Khloe deals with the aftermath of Tristan Thompson‘s cheating/paternity scandal, while simultaneously awaiting the birth of the former couple’s second child via surrogacy.

Also, the girls’ mom Kris Jenner deals with a health scare that rocks the entire family. The family matriarch cries and says, “Don’t tell my kids. I’m scared.” The trailer ends with a perfect line from Khloe: “I wish we could have one boring day in this family.” Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres September 22 on Hulu.