Travis Scott Parties In Miami Without Kylie Jenner After He Denies Cheating On Her

Travis Scott, 31, spent Halloween weekend partying in Miami, FL while his lady, Kylie Jenner, 25, dressed up as many hit Hollywood icons, a source told Page Six. The rapper and the makeup mogul were not together for the holiday as the former headed to the club E11even after he performed poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach to celebrate the Liv Golf tournament, the outlet further reported. Travis and his friends apparently didn’t show up until around 4 a.m. and he hung out at the DJ booth.

“When Travis arrived, he joined DJ Chase B in the DJ booth … The place went nuts as Travis stood on top of the booth to perform,” one insider told Page Six, while also confirming he was joined by fellow rapper Future. The source added that he “kept taking shots of Don Julio 1942 straight from the bottle” and told the crowd, “if there isn’t alcohol in your section, I don’t know what your problem is.” He also reportedly asked the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to one of his friends in his group.

Travis’ reported hangout at the club comes after he denied cheating allegations made by Instagram model Rojean Kar earlier this month. She claimed he was unfaithful to Kylie, with whom he shares two children, with her, and said it wasn’t the first time. “You cheat on that b*tch every single f*cking night. The whole f*cking city sees it! Don’t do this,” she said. She also posted a video that showed her hanging out on Travis’ production set and he could be seen in the background.

Once the cheating claim went public, it didn’t take long for Travis to publicly deny it. “It’s a lot of weird sh*t going on,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Kylie hasn’t responded since Travis reacted to the rumors but she made sure to take advantage of Halloween by dressing up. For one of her costumes, she dressed in black as Elvira and shared epic photos on Instagram. She also dressed as The Bride of Frankenstein‘s Elsa Lanchester, an alien hunter, and more and fans couldn’t get enough of them.