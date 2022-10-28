Kylie Jenner Channels ‘Bride Of Frankenstein’s Elsa Lanchester For Epic Halloween Costume: Photos

Kylie Jenner, 25, channeled her inner Elsa Lanchester in The Bride of Frankenstein with an uncanny costume on Oct. 28. “HAPPY HALLOWEEKEND,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the eerie Halloween snapshots. For the spooky ensemble, Kylie rocked a mummified body-hugging gown, hyper-raised black eyebrows, and a dark bold lip. Notably, she made sure she nailed the Bride of Frankenstein costume with the iconic black-and-white wig that towered over her head.

The mom-of-two shared multiple carousels of photos to showcase the haunting attire, including one where she appeared to be missing her trousers. Many of Kylie’s 372 million Instagram followers took to the comments section to praise her on the costume, including her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 38. “Oh damn!!!!”, she wrote, before adding, “Okkkkkk.” One of King Kylie’s fans wrote, “Queen of Halloween,” while someone else chimed in, “masterpiece.”

Kylie’s photos featured three different classic Bride of Frankenstein looks. One where she rocked the strapless laboratory gown with gloves, the mummified dress, and Kylie’s unique crop top zombie piece. The former billionaire even posted a close-up shot to highlight the stunning makeup details, including extra-long eyelashes, a dark sultry lip, and sharp eyebrows that were drawn up near her hairline.

Of course, the 25-year-old wasn’t the only KarJenner to get into the Halloween spirit, as Kim Kardashian, 42, showed off her kids costumes via Twitter that same day. North West, 9, looked fabulous in a costume that channeled her inner Aaliyah, while Chicago, 4, looked adorable dressed up as singer Sade. Kim and Kanye West‘s two sons also paid homage to musicians, with Saint West, 6, dressed as Snoop Dogg and Psalm West, 3, dressed as N.W.A. rapper Eazy-E.

Kylie and her family love to go over the top for the holiday, and in previous years the brunette bombshell also rocked ensembles that channeled other famous characters. In 2016, Kylie opted for a Christina Aguilera costume from the singer’s “Dirrty” music video, she also channeled her inner Ariel with a Little Mermaid costume in 2019. Some other iconic outfits the makeup maven has worn for Halloween include a Playboy bunny and a Fanta Girl in 2018. Prior to the Bride of Frankenstein costume on Oct. 28, Kylie rocked a witch costume from the hit play Wicked on Oct. 12.