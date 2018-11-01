Kylie Jenner Rocks Skintight Latex Dress As Sexy Fanta Girl For Halloween With Her BFFs — Pics & Video

Don’t you wanna Fanta? Well, Kylie Jenner did for Halloween! The new mom dressed up as a sexy yellow Fanta girl for Halloween with her friends! See all the photos and video!

Kylie Jenner, 21, showed off so many amazing Halloween costumes this year, but she saved one of her best for last. Kylie, along with her BFFs, dressed up as sexy Fanta girls. Kylie was the yellow one, a.k.a. the pineapple flavor, and was dressed in a skintight latex dress. The yellow dress showed off all of Kylie’s curves. Kylie rocked a platinum blonde wig, gloves, and white boots. “Don’t u wanna Fanta?” Kylie captioned an Instagram video of her and her BFFs rocking their costumes.

Kylie slayed in a number of Halloween costumes. Before she stepped out as the yellow Fanta girl, she showed off her adorable costume with baby Stormi, 9 months. Kylie was dressed up as “Stormi Weather,” complete with a cloud dress and a lightning bolt. Stormi was in head-to-toe gold. Kylie also transformed into a Barbie doll! From the platinum blonde hair to the swimsuit to the box, Kylie literally became Barbie.

The new mom also flaunted her post-baby body in a Victoria’s Secret Angel costume. She rocked a nude bra and a sparkling bodysuit. Kylie was joined by all of her sisters for the sexy group costume. Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kendall all strutted their stuff in their barely there costumes like they were walking in the show!

To round out Kylie’s 2018 Halloween costumes, Kylie looked stunning in a butterfly costume. Stormi was also her little butterfly. Their matching Halloween costumes were just too cute! Stormi’s first Halloween was definitely a memorable one! Kylie barely posted last Halloween while she was pregnant with Stormi, but she revealed a never-before-seen video of her 2017 costume. Kylie was a gorgeous angel and put her baby bump on display in the video.