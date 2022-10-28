North West, 9, Channels Aaliyah For ‘Icons’ Halloween Costume With Siblings: Photos

North West, 9, has channeled a musical icon alongside her three siblings for Halloween this year! In photos (that can be seen here) shared by Kim Kardashian, 42, on Oct. 28, her eldest daughter, who is a bit of an icon herself, dressed up as trailblazing singer Aaliyah. Aaliyah, who died at the age of 22 in 2001, is known for rethinking modern hip-hop. North took inspiration from her adorable 1990s Tommy Hilfiger outfit consisting of a bandeau crop top and wide-legged pants all in the signature Tommy Hilfiger red, white, and blue colors, as seen here. North added a Tommy Hilfiger puffer jacket to the look, throwing in her personal style. She completed her outfit, which she and her mom also showed off in a since-deleted TikTok video that can be seen here, with a straight black wig parted down the middle. North certainly looked as comfortable in from of the camera as Aaliyah did, as she can be seen effortlessly striking poses for the camera in the TikTok.

Two of North’s siblings were also pictured in the adorable “ICONS” snapshot shared by Kim. Chicago paid homage to British musician Sade in her iconic 1980s double denim outfit paired with giant gold hoops and a braided ponytail. The 4-year-old looked as if she could have been Sade’s twin! Meanwhile, Saint, 6, dressed as Snoop Dogg in a gray flannel and braided hair. Finally, the youngest child of Kanye West and Kim, Psalm, 3, rocked a black “Compton” baseball cap to represent Eazy-E. Psalm was absent from the photos Kim shared, but could be seen in a quick snippet at the beginning of the mysteriously deleted TikTok.

Kim has yet to unveil her costume for 2022, but it will likely follow suit with her previous years’ costumes by being spot-on. For instance, last year, the SKIMS founder dressed up as a “cowbot”, which appeared to be a sexy cowgirl costume made of material meant to look like metal or chrome. In 2020, the reality star dressed up as Carole Baskin of Tiger King fame. The year before, she dressed as the iconic character of Elle Woods from Legally Blonde. That year, she also announced she plans to become a lawyer, so the outfit was seemingly a symbolic choice.

While fans are patiently awaiting the unveiling of Kim’s costume (or should we say, “kostume”), she gave fans a treat earlier in the week by giving a tour of her spooktacular Hollywood Hills mansion. She went all out for the decorations in her driveway, which consist of two-story high trees made of skeletons welcoming visitors in and a graveyard of hands molded by her family and closest friends. On the inside, the foyer of her spacious abode is loaded with mummies, both standing up and hanging from the ceiling, and is covered by an endless sea of mummy wrappings.

“We have a really creepy situation going on in here,” Kim said of her well-decorated home. That’s for sure!