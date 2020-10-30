Kim Kardashian Debuts 1st Halloween Look Of 2020: Carole Baskin With Her Kids As Tigers

Halloween is finally here! Kim Kardashian and her little ones got into the holiday spirit and debuted their first costumes of 2020! Check out the adorable videos of the family cos-playing ‘Tiger King!’

Kim Kardashian and her kiddos are ready for Halloween! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, and her sweet youngsters — North West, 7, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 1 — debuted their very first costumes for the 2020 holiday! Although Halloween isn’t until Saturday, October 31, Kim and her kiddos, whom she shares with her adoring husband, Kanye West, 43, got the celebrations underway on Thursday, October 29! Check out their adorable getups!

The Stars Of ‘Tiger King’

For Kim’s first Halloween costume, the SKIMS mogul dressed up as Carole Baskin from the Netflix docu-series Tiger King! Kim was clad in a long, blonde wig, a flower crown, and a leopard print, button-up shirt! But she wasn’t alone. Kim was joined by her four little kittens — her children dressed up as tigers! Kim’s longtime pal, Jonathan Cheban, also dressed up as Joe Exotic from the show, sporting a blonde wig, mustache and sparkling blue top. Their wild costumes were positively perfect, and Kim even gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together.

“Are you a tiger?” the mother-of-four whispered to her baby boy Psalm, whose face was covered in paint to make him look like a little tiger cub. Kim snuggled up to her youngster and gave him some sweet kisses on his neck, before showing her Instagram followers the final product. “All right guys, can you guess who I am for Halloween this year?” Kim said, angling her camera to take a selfie video showing off her look.

“Let’s go find them tigers,” Jonathan could be heard yelling, before one of Kim’s kiddos shouted, “I’m right here!” The clip quickly transitioned to show Kim with all four of her tiger cubs, decked out in their Halloween best. If their first family Halloween costume was any indication, fans are surely in for a treat (and no tricks!) for the rest of the Halloween weekend!

But Kim is no stranger to going all out for Halloween. Whether it’s dressing up in a couple costume with her beau or pal Jonathan, or getting her kids all decked out for the holiday, Kim is seriously one of the queens of Halloween! We cannot wait to see what she comes up with in the days to come — happy hauntings!