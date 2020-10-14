19 Of The Best Celeb Couples Halloween Costumes Of All Time: Kim Kardashian With Kanye West & More

Celebrity couples love to go all out for Halloween! From Beyonce and JAY-Z to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, these star pairs take Halloween to a whole new level with their couples costumes!

Every Halloween, we always look forward to seeing what our favorite celebrity couples will dress up as for the spooky holiday. And year after year, these stars constantly surprise and impress their legions of devoted fans with their fun and crazy ideas! With Halloween just over two weeks away, we’re looking back at some of our favorite celebrity couples Halloween costumes!

Beyonce,and Jay-Z are just one of many Hollywood couples who always slay Halloween. The power couple dressed up as Barbie and Ken for Halloween in 2016 and their looks were picture perfect! Queen Bey wore a furry pink coat over her black and white leotard, while Jay looked dapper in a full suit. Even their daughter Blue Ivy got in on the Halloween fun, dressing up as a pint-sized singer with a sparkling purple skirt and retro jacket!

Ariel Winter and her former flame, Levi Meaden, took inspiration from a ’90s sci-fi film for their couple costume! The actress and her then-boyfriend dressed up as characters from the movie The Fifth Element, released in 1997. Ariel looked perfect as Milla Jovovich‘s character Leeloo. She fashioned an orange wig and white one-piece featuring a number of cut-outs.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West LOVE Halloween. Kim is known for her extravagant costumes, and she’s gotten Kanye in on the fun, as well. Kim dressed up as the sexiest mermaid for Halloween in 2012, and Kanye was her swoon-worthy sailor. They also channeled their inner superheroes and supervillains by dressing up as Catwoman and Batman, too!

These celebs seriously know how to bring it for Halloween. But there are so many more couple costumes to check out! To see more witty, wild, and creative couples costumes for Halloween throughout the years, take a look at more of the best celebrity couples costumes in the gallery above!