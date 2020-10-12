See Pic
Hollywood Life

Blue Ivy, 8, Gives Grandma Tina Knowles A Spooky Halloween Makeover: See Blue’s Expert Makeup Skills

Blue Ivy Carter & Tina Knowles
AP Images
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blue Ivy Carter enjoys a pony ride at the pumpkin patch with friends. Blue Ivy's parents, Beyonce and Jay Z, are no where to be seen as their eldest daughter enjoys the fun ride. Shot on 10/19/18. Pictured: Blue Ivy Carter BACKGRID USA 20 OCTOBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Beyonce returns home with her very tall daughter Blue Ivy. They were seen returning from a mommy-daughter date. Beyonce, holding a hat and a bag full of nail polish and lip gloss, while Blue Ivy was clutching a bag of Doritos and her iPhone. The famous daughter of Jay Z and Beyonce seems to have shot up in height in recent months. With her mom being 5’7’’ - it looks like, at only 8 years old, Blue Ivy is only a few inches shorter than her mom!. 17 Sep 2020 Pictured: Beyonce, Blue Ivy. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA701420_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Entertainer Jay-Z walks with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter as they arrive for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, in Miami 49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football, Miami Gardens, USA - 02 Feb 2020
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Beyonce Knowles is seen slipping out a back exit after shopping with her daughter Blue Ivy at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills. Blue Ivy sported super long braids for the outing and held on to the rail so as not to slip in her clunky platform sneakers while mom kept it casual in sweats with her hoodie pulled up. *Shot on October 14, 2019* Pictured: Beyonce Knowles, Blue Ivy BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Editor

Beyonce and JAY-Z’s 8-year-old daughter turned Tina Knowles into a ‘grandma skeleton’ over the weekend! See her amazing Halloween look!

Blue Ivy Carter may be a makeup artist when she’s older! — Just ask grandma Tina Knowles, who received the VIP beauty treatment from Beyonce and JAY-Z‘s 8-year-old daughter on October 10. Blue transformed the fashion designer, 66, into a spooky skeleton by using black makeup to create two circles around Tina’s eyes, scars on her forehead and a stitched mouth.

“My Blue is a great make up artist! She made me into Grandma Skeleton!!,” Tina wrote alongside a closeup selfie of her finished look. Fans filled the comments with praise for Blue Ivy and her skillful beauty hands.

“Future movie makeup artist… that’s pretty good for her age!,” one of Tina’s 2.7 million followers wrote under her post. “Blue’s got better skills than most of us,” another added. “Blue did a great job!,” one fan wrote in the comments, noting that the Carters are “one talented and artistic family.” We couldn’t agree more!

Blue Ivy Carter & Tina Knowles
Blue Ivy Carter & Tina Knowles sitting court side at an NBA game. (Photo credit: AP Images)

Beyonce and JAY-Z also share 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter, who made a surprise appearance in their mom’s new visual album, Black Is King, released in July. That same month, Tina took to social media to gush over her granddaughters. Alongside a family portrait that showed Tina, Beyonce, Blue and Rumi wearing matching floral dresses, Tina wrote: “My granddaughter might just be my height when I see her again ! This was 8 months ago. She is so darn tall, legs for days!!! and only 8 years old Rum’s legs are long too.”

The 24-time Grammy-winner and the rap legend spent most of their summer in the Hamptons, New York, with Tina. The family was spotted enjoying yacht days and other outings on the east coast amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Bey and JAY were most recently photographed on September 21, grabbing a low key dinner at Scarpetta, a popular Italian spot in New York’s meatpacking district.