Kylie Jenner Channels ‘Wicked’s Elphaba By Painting Her Face Green While Ringing In ‘Spooky Season’

“It’s time to try defying gravity!” Kylie Jenner kicked off the Halloween season with one of her costumes seeming to be Elphaba from Wicked (or the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz, if you prefer). Her pal Hailey Bieber showed off her friend’s costume on her Instagram on Wednesday, October 12. Hailey, 25, shared the photo as Kylie, 25, was appearing on her show Who’s In The Bathroom.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was a spot-on Elphaba, with her face and shoulders completely covered with green paint, giving her the serious witch look. She also rocked a black outfit, although it was hard to get a good look at it, as she was lying down in the bathtub (rather than “Defying Gravity”). Completing the spooky season vibe, Kylie cozied up with a skeleton in the tub, and it looked like she was having a blast, with a huge smile on her face. Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner seemed a little surprised by her daughter’s epic Halloween costume. “OMG what’s happening over there?” she wrote.

Kylie wasn’t the only one channeling her inner witch this October. Hailey shared a series of photos of herself in a very simple witch outfit in another Instagram post. She posted a series of photos (and a short video) of herself rocking a luxurious witch’s hat, with a sparkling buckle across the center. While she also went for the magical look, she didn’t go as all-out as her friend and simply sported a red crop top along with the hat. Still, she was clearly getting into the Halloween spirit. “SPOOKY SEASON COMMENCE,” she wrote in the comments with a bat emoji.

It seemed like both ladies were getting very excited not only for Halloween but also for the upcoming film adaptation of the classic Broadway musical Wicked. The movie version is expected to hit theaters in 2024 with Cynthia Erivo playing Elphaba and Ariana Grande playing Glinda.

The witch looks are also the first costumes that we’ve seen for Hailey and Kylie so far this year. Back in 2021, Kylie showed off a simple cat look with a black bodysuit, as she took her daughter Stormi trick-or-treating. Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber have done a ton of amazing couples costumes over the years, and last year was no exception. The pair dressed as the characters Baloo and Bagheera (the bear and the snake) from the classic Disney movie The Jungle Book, as they attended an epic party last October.