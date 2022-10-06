Stormi Webster, 4, Twins With Mom Kylie Jenner In Sunglasses Before Hilarious TikTok: Watch

Stormi Webster proved she is the coolest kid in Kylie Jenner's latest TikTok video with grandma Kris Jenner on Oct. 6, filmed after their lunch date!

Stormi Webster, 4, twinned with her stylish mama Kylie Jenner, 25, in sunglasses while heading to lunch in Los Angeles! The gals looked fierce as they held hands heading into famed hotspot The Ivy on Thursday, Oct. 6, with Kylie opting for a deconstructed tan mini-dress paired with matching boots that featured a yellow accent. Meanwhile, Stormi was classic in an all-black ensemble that included a wide-legged flared pant and rock ‘n’ roll inspired belt.

The lunch date seemingly took place before a hilarious TikTok video filmed the same day with Kylie’s mom and Stormi’s grandma Kris Jenner, 66. The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the post, “pov being the coolest in the family.” During the clip, the three beauties lip-synced a clip from their show The Kardashians on Hulu. “It’s really draining. It’s emotionally, physically, and spiritually exhausting to be going through this,” they recited together.

During the clip, Stormi completely stole the spotlight with her sassiness. She even gave viewers a moody side angle before shaking her head at her grandma’s audio. The tot wore a black sleeveless top and jet-black sunglasses during the fun car ride with Kylie and Kris. And people in the comments section could not get enough of Kylie’s mini-me. One user wrote, “I’m sorry but STORMI is the main character!!!!”, while another chimed in, “Stormy always iconic.”

The now-viral TikTok video comes just one day after the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a photo of Stormi and her baby brother wearing matching sneakers on Instagram. Kylie captioned the post, “home”, along with two butterfly emojis. The mom-of-two was clearly happy to be home after killing it at fashion week in Paris during the end of September.

Kylie also shared many of her fashion week looks on Instagram, including outfits by Schiaparelli, Acne Studios, and Balenciaga. On Oct. the KUWTK star even shared a sexy photo of herself wearing nothing but a bra and panties while she ate grapes on her bed. She captioned this post, “slay sleep repeat”, which is exactly what she did all fashion week! Many people online have been obsessed with all of her latest looks, including her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, 38. She chimed in, “Aren’t these the best grapes ever.”

The youngest Kardashian sister is currently dating rapper Travis Scott, 31, who is also the father of her two kids. Kylie and her man welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1, 2018, and welcomed their son on Feb. 2, 2022. Although the 25-year-old has not revealed her son’s new name, legally his name is still Wolf Webster. “We haven’t officially legally changed the name,” Kylie said on the Sept. 8 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.”

