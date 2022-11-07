Khloe Kardashian Slays In Super Sexy Copper Cutout Dress At CFDA Awards: Photo

Khloe Kardashian came to slay at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards! The stunning mother of two, 38, arrived at the 60th annual awards in a skin-tight metallic brown dress that left very little to the imagination. The LaQuan Smith gown featured a high neckline that wrapped the side of Khloe’s right shoulder and gave way to a deep slit that went across her underboob and torso. The left sleeve was a full sleeve. Khloe’s dress also had a beautiful train that looked as if it was melting away into a dazzling puddle of copper.

Khloe had her hair slicked back into an updo, letting the dress shine. She accessorized with several silver rings, stud earrings, and strappy, open-toe heels and framed her gorgeous hazel eyes with a smoked eyeshadow look. She completed her makeup with a nude lip.

Khloe was joined by her mom and three of her sisters at the event. Kris Jenner, who turned 67 on Nov. 5, looked elegant in a black Schiaparelli gown. The dress flowed to the floor and featured a draped satin shoulder on the right that gave way to a leather glove, and a long sleeve on the left arm. The famous momager paired the cozy look with a black clutch that was decorated with abstract gold eyeballs. She matched the purse with long, flowing earrings.

Kylie Jenner, 25, posed with her mom and wore an edgy black dress by Mugler. The curve-hugging dress featured a velvet skirt with a super high slit and a sheer asymmetrical bodice with a single sleeve. She styled the sultry look with silver jewelry, black pointed-toe heels, and an artsy updo.

Kris’ oldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, was not present at the event, but Kris’s second-eldest, Kim Kardashian was. The 42-year-old lawyer in training matched her younger sister in a LaQuan Smith gown that was made of a translucent gray PVC material. The dress hugged her curves and was layered with a black bodycon mini dress underneath. She let the dress do all the talking by opting to forgo jewelry and had her bleached hair slicked back behind her.

Finally, Kendall Jenner, 27, also kept it simple by rocking a shimmering white spaghetti strap gown with a plunging neckline. She paired it with strappy white heels, no jewelry, and natural-looking makeup. Her hair was parted down the middle and styled in low-key beach waves.