Kylie Jenner Slays In High waisted Black Leather Mini & Off The Shoulder Blouse For Dinner in NYC – Photos

Kylie Jenner always shows off the best of both worlds! On Wednesday, November 9, the Kylie Cosmetics maven, 25, stepped out with edgy leather on the bottom and romantic florals on the top! In pics, she showed off the black leather mini skirt/corset combo on the way to dinner at Carbone restaurant in New York City, per The Daily Mail. She unexpectedly, and very successfully, paired it with a billowy off the shoulder top in a colorful floral print and a flowing train that followed her in the chilly autumn air.

The Kardashians star accessorized with fierce strappy stiletto sandals and black leather gloves. She wore her hair slicked back into a tight, ballerina-esque updo, and filled in her lips with a dark, glossy, magenta shade. Kylie carried a black leather clutch and wore tasteful earrings, as well, and her mile long lashes completed the look beautifully. In another pic, she was seen wearing dark shades as she was trailed by bodyguards outside the restaurant.

Kylie’s dinner look came after she stunned at Monday’s CFDA Awards, also held in New York. The famous mother of two dropped jaws in the sheer, one-shoulder look with a velvet skirt and thigh high slit. On her right arm, she wore one sheer sleeve for asymmetrical sex appeal. Her sculpted curls, placed perfectly on her head in a sleek updo, were the very definition of “old Hollywood” glamour.

Sisters Kim Kardashian, 42, Khloe Kardashian, 38, and Kendall Jenner, 27, also appeared with Kylie at the Nov 7 fashion event, as did their mother, momager Kris Jenner, 67. Kylie also recently showed off a bevy of incredibly creative and glam Halloween looks.

Back in 2014, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opened up about how her style sense continues to evolve. “My style always changes, but right now I feel like I’m super edgy, more rocker, girly goth,” she told Miss Vogue in a video interview when she was just 17. “I’m just always about wearing stuff with confidence. I feel like you can wear anything and have the most confidence and it would look cool because you feel good in it.”